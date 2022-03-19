Arsenal appeal for witnesses after fan is racially abused
Last updated on .From the section Arsenal
Arsenal are appealing for witnesses after a fan was racially abused during the defeat by Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.
The club said the supporter had been a victim of racial abuse and "a physical attack on his cultural identity".
Arsenal appealed for those who were "in and around the toilet facilities in blocks 100-101 in the North Bank Upper Tier at half-time" to come forward.
"We will not stand for this kind of behaviour," Arsenal said.
The incident has been reported to the Metropolitan Police.
"Arsenal is a home for everyone and we take all forms of discriminatory abuse and violence extremely seriously," a club statement read.
"We will continue to remain in contact and offer support to our fan who was the victim of this appalling incident."
- Our coverage of the Gunners is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Arsenal - go straight to all the best content