Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi could return to fitness in time to face Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final on 17 April, with manager Ange Postecoglou joking that the Japan international "has not been kidnapped". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers and Celtic are expected to create a new Lowland League attendance record on Saturday when their B teams face one another in front of an expected crowd of 15,000. (Daily Record, print edition)

Rangers manager Glen Kamara, who was racially abused by Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela during a Europa League tie last March, says he will walk off the pitch if such an incident occurs again. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Finland midfielder Glen Kamara admits he still regularly receives online racial abuse over his clash with Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela during a Europa League tie last year. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants social media companies to finally take decisive action after Connor Goldson became the latest target online, with the centre-half being a victim of racist abuse on social media in the wake of the Ibrox side's Europa League triumph over Red Star Belgrade. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Midfielder Dante Polvara, the 21-year-old who could make his first start for Aberdeen against Hibernian on Saturday, has revealed that the Edinburgh club were the first Scottish outfit to express an interest in signing him before he left college football in Georgetown. (Press & Journal) external-link

American midfielder Dante Polvara says he joined Aberdeen rather than Hibernian because of the expectation at the club to win trophies and qualify for European football. (The Herald) external-link

Alan Forrest says he will not consider his future until the end of the season, when the 25-year-old winger's contract expires with Livingston. (FourFourTwo) external-link

Livingston winger Alan Forrest has promised to give his all to the club for the rest of the season despite the 25-year-old being likely to leave when his contract ends in the summer. (The Herald, print edition)

St Mirren midfielder Alan Power feels like he could play on until he is 50 and has no plans to retire at the age of 34. (Daily Record, print edition)

Scotland could be without Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes and goalkeeper David Marshall for next week's friendly against Poland, with the pair due to miss Sunday's Championship game against Middlesbrough. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Ukraine's home-based players will receive special permits to leave their war-torn country to play Scotland in their World Cup play-off semi-final in June. (Scottish Sun, print edition)