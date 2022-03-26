Stirling Albion v Stranraer

First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Stranraer 0.
Line-ups
Stirling
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Currie
- 2McGeachie
- 5McGregorSubstituted forMcNiffat 10'minutes
- 4Cummins
- 3Hancock
- 7Dunsmore
- 8RobertsBooked at 45mins
- 6Banner
- 10Leitch
- 11Moore
- 9Francis
Substitutes
- 12Flanagan
- 14Creaney
- 16McNiff
- 17Law
- 18Grant
- 19Paterson
Stranraer
Formation 4-4-2
- 27Scullion
- 22McIntosh
- 15Ross
- 5Sonkur
- 3Burns
- 16Hawkshaw
- 6Brady
- 17Hilton
- 11Woods
- 10Watson
- 7Muir
Substitutes
- 1Baker
- 13Ellis
- 14Walker
- 18Mullen
- 20Yates
- 23Smith
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt saved. Kurtis Roberts (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Kurtis Roberts (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Tommy Muir (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Anton Brady (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tommy Muir (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kurtis Roberts (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dean Hawkshaw (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Sean Burns (Stranraer).
Post update
Attempt saved. Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Kieran Moore (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by James Hilton (Stranraer).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Broque Watson (Stranraer) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Post update
James Hilton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).