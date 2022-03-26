Scottish League Two
StirlingStirling Albion0StranraerStranraer0

Stirling Albion v Stranraer

Line-ups

Stirling

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Currie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5McGregorSubstituted forMcNiffat 10'minutes
  • 4Cummins
  • 3Hancock
  • 7Dunsmore
  • 8RobertsBooked at 45mins
  • 6Banner
  • 10Leitch
  • 11Moore
  • 9Francis

Substitutes

  • 12Flanagan
  • 14Creaney
  • 16McNiff
  • 17Law
  • 18Grant
  • 19Paterson

Stranraer

Formation 4-4-2

  • 27Scullion
  • 22McIntosh
  • 15Ross
  • 5Sonkur
  • 3Burns
  • 16Hawkshaw
  • 6Brady
  • 17Hilton
  • 11Woods
  • 10Watson
  • 7Muir

Substitutes

  • 1Baker
  • 13Ellis
  • 14Walker
  • 18Mullen
  • 20Yates
  • 23Smith
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home6
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Stranraer 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kurtis Roberts (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  3. Booking

    Kurtis Roberts (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Stirling Albion).

  5. Post update

    Tommy Muir (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion).

  7. Post update

    Anton Brady (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tommy Muir (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kurtis Roberts (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dean Hawkshaw (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sean Burns (Stranraer).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Kieran Moore (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by James Hilton (Stranraer).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Broque Watson (Stranraer) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Martin McNiff.

  19. Post update

    James Hilton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).

