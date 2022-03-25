Scottish League Two
Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts0StenhousemuirStenhousemuir0

Kelty Hearts v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Jamieson
  • 15Finlayson
  • 25O'Ware
  • 4Hill
  • 23Ngwenya
  • 8ReillyBooked at 16mins
  • 12Tidser
  • 10Barjonas
  • 11Higginbotham
  • 22Agyeman
  • 7Cardle

Substitutes

  • 2Black
  • 3Peggie
  • 6Forster
  • 9Austin
  • 14Philp
  • 16McNab
  • 17Kucheriavyi
  • 20Donaldson
  • 21Biabi

Stenhousemuir

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 21Urminsky
  • 15Corbett
  • 5Crighton
  • 25Jamieson
  • 3Yeats
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 14Christie
  • 16O'Reilly
  • 17Anderson
  • 12Lyon
  • 9Orr

Substitutes

  • 2Lyon
  • 4Tapping
  • 7Forbes
  • 8Hughes
  • 10Thomson
  • 11Brown
  • 19Graham
  • 20Wilson
  • 23Moreland
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamKelty HeartsAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Kelty Hearts 0, Stenhousemuir 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Reilly (Kelty Hearts).

  3. Post update

    James Lyon (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Anderson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  5. Post update

    Euan O'Reilly (Stenhousemuir) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  6. Post update

    Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Callum Yeats (Stenhousemuir).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by James Lyon.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Reilly (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Thomas Orr (Stenhousemuir).

  11. Booking

    Thomas Reilly (Kelty Hearts) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Reilly (Kelty Hearts).

  13. Post update

    James Lyon (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Darren Jamieson.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam Corbett (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Thomas O'Ware (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sean Crighton (Stenhousemuir).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Thomas Reilly.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Joe Cardle (Kelty Hearts).

  20. Post update

    Michael Anderson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

