Kelty Hearts v Stenhousemuir

First Half ends, Kelty Hearts 0, Stenhousemuir 0.
Line-ups
Kelty Hearts
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Jamieson
- 15Finlayson
- 25O'Ware
- 4Hill
- 23Ngwenya
- 8ReillyBooked at 16mins
- 12Tidser
- 10Barjonas
- 11Higginbotham
- 22Agyeman
- 7Cardle
Substitutes
- 2Black
- 3Peggie
- 6Forster
- 9Austin
- 14Philp
- 16McNab
- 17Kucheriavyi
- 20Donaldson
- 21Biabi
Stenhousemuir
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 21Urminsky
- 15Corbett
- 5Crighton
- 25Jamieson
- 3Yeats
- 6Wedderburn
- 14Christie
- 16O'Reilly
- 17Anderson
- 12Lyon
- 9Orr
Substitutes
- 2Lyon
- 4Tapping
- 7Forbes
- 8Hughes
- 10Thomson
- 11Brown
- 19Graham
- 20Wilson
- 23Moreland
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Thomas Reilly (Kelty Hearts).
James Lyon (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Michael Anderson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Euan O'Reilly (Stenhousemuir) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Yeats (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by James Lyon.
Attempt missed. Thomas Reilly (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Hand ball by Thomas Orr (Stenhousemuir).
Booking
Thomas Reilly (Kelty Hearts) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Thomas Reilly (Kelty Hearts).
James Lyon (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Darren Jamieson.
Attempt saved. Adam Corbett (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Thomas O'Ware (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Crighton (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Thomas Reilly.
Foul by Joe Cardle (Kelty Hearts).
Michael Anderson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.