Scottish League Two
Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic1AlbionAlbion Rovers2

Annan Athletic v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Barnes
  • 5Douglas
  • 6Hooper
  • 3Clark
  • 7Wallace
  • 8Docherty
  • 4Moxon
  • 11Garrity
  • 9Smith
  • 10Goss

Substitutes

  • 12Connolly
  • 14Fleming
  • 15Steele
  • 16Hunter
  • 17Swinglehurst
  • 18Lowdon
  • 19Anderson
  • 20McCartney

Albion

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Stone
  • 2Fernie
  • 4McGowan
  • 5Fagan
  • 3Wilson
  • 6Leslie
  • 7Lynas
  • 8Wilson
  • 9Malcolm
  • 11Roberts
  • 10Wilson

Substitutes

  • 12Leighton
  • 14Robinson
  • 15Jack
  • 16Dolan
  • 17Binnie
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Annan Athletic 1, Albion Rovers 2.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Albion Rovers 2. Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by James McGowan.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Garrity (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Foul by David Wilson (Albion Rovers).

  7. Post update

    Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  9. Post update

    Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Blair Malcolm (Albion Rovers).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).

  13. Post update

    Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Annan Athletic 0, Albion Rovers 2. Scott Roberts (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.

  15. Post update

    Adam Fernie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).

  17. Post update

    Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Annan Athletic 0, Albion Rovers 1. Blair Malcolm (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

  20. Post update

    David Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

