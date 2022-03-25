Annan Athletic v Albion Rovers

First Half ends, Annan Athletic 1, Albion Rovers 2.
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 2Barnes
- 5Douglas
- 6Hooper
- 3Clark
- 7Wallace
- 8Docherty
- 4Moxon
- 11Garrity
- 9Smith
- 10Goss
Substitutes
- 12Connolly
- 14Fleming
- 15Steele
- 16Hunter
- 17Swinglehurst
- 18Lowdon
- 19Anderson
- 20McCartney
Albion
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Stone
- 2Fernie
- 4McGowan
- 5Fagan
- 3Wilson
- 6Leslie
- 7Lynas
- 8Wilson
- 9Malcolm
- 11Roberts
- 10Wilson
Substitutes
- 12Leighton
- 14Robinson
- 15Jack
- 16Dolan
- 17Binnie
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Albion Rovers 2. Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by James McGowan.
Attempt missed. Michael Garrity (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by David Wilson (Albion Rovers).
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blair Malcolm (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).
Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 0, Albion Rovers 2. Scott Roberts (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Adam Fernie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 0, Albion Rovers 1. Blair Malcolm (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
David Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.