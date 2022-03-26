Scottish League Two
ElginElgin City2Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City0

Elgin City v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Elgin

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hoban
  • 2Cooper
  • 4O'Connor
  • 23Draper
  • 3Towler
  • 7Dingwall
  • 8Cameron
  • 6Mailer
  • 11Sopel
  • 9Hester
  • 10Peters

Substitutes

  • 12Mykyta
  • 14Machado
  • 15MacEwan
  • 16Allen
  • 17O'Keefe
  • 21McHale

Edinburgh City

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 21Schwake
  • 15Logan
  • 4Hamilton
  • 29TravisBooked at 20mins
  • 30Crane
  • 7McDonald
  • 8Tapping
  • 23Murray
  • 10Handling
  • 19ShanleySubstituted forFarrellat 22'minutes
  • 9See

Substitutes

  • 3McIntyre
  • 5Stirling
  • 12Berry
  • 14Farrell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 22Brian
Referee:
Ross Hardie

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home7
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Elgin City 2, Edinburgh City 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Cammy Logan.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aidan Sopel (Elgin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Ross Draper (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by James Farrell (Edinburgh City).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Brian Cameron.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Josh Peters (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by James Farrell (Edinburgh City).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Callum Crane.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Callum Crane.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Brian Cameron.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).

  15. Post update

    Callum Tapping (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Edinburgh City. James Farrell replaces Ryan Shanley.

  17. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Michael Travis (Edinburgh City).

  18. Post update

    Kane Hester (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Michael Travis (Edinburgh City).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Elgin City 2, Edinburgh City 0. Kane Hester (Elgin City) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

