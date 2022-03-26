Elgin City v Edinburgh City

First Half ends, Elgin City 2, Edinburgh City 0.
Line-ups
Elgin
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hoban
- 2Cooper
- 4O'Connor
- 23Draper
- 3Towler
- 7Dingwall
- 8Cameron
- 6Mailer
- 11Sopel
- 9Hester
- 10Peters
Substitutes
- 12Mykyta
- 14Machado
- 15MacEwan
- 16Allen
- 17O'Keefe
- 21McHale
Edinburgh City
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 21Schwake
- 15Logan
- 4Hamilton
- 29TravisBooked at 20mins
- 30Crane
- 7McDonald
- 8Tapping
- 23Murray
- 10Handling
- 19ShanleySubstituted forFarrellat 22'minutes
- 9See
Substitutes
- 3McIntyre
- 5Stirling
- 12Berry
- 14Farrell
- 20Leighfield
- 22Brian
- Referee:
- Ross Hardie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Cammy Logan.
Attempt blocked. Aidan Sopel (Elgin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Ross Draper (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Farrell (Edinburgh City).
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Brian Cameron.
Attempt missed. Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Josh Peters (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Farrell (Edinburgh City).
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Callum Crane.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Callum Crane.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Brian Cameron.
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Callum Tapping (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. James Farrell replaces Ryan Shanley.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Michael Travis (Edinburgh City).
Kane Hester (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Travis (Edinburgh City).
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 2, Edinburgh City 0. Kane Hester (Elgin City) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.