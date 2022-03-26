Scottish League Two
ForfarForfar Athletic0CowdenbeathCowdenbeath1

Forfar Athletic v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Forfar

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 19Munro
  • 6Whyte
  • 3Strachan
  • 7Thomson
  • 20Harkins
  • 12Hutton
  • 17McCluskey
  • 10Slater
  • 9Aitken

Substitutes

  • 11Anderson
  • 14Thomas
  • 15Hussain
  • 16Warnock
  • 18Shepherd
  • 22Moore
  • 25Fisher

Cowdenbeath

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1McDowall
  • 6Denham
  • 5Barr
  • 4Todd
  • 2Dunn
  • 7Miller
  • 8Morrison
  • 3Buchanan
  • 10Ompreon
  • 9Buchanan
  • 11Barrowman

Substitutes

  • 12Mullen
  • 14Swann
  • 15Barr
  • 16Ferguson
  • 17Gill
  • 18Moore
  • 19Coulson
  • 20Aikamhenze
  • 21Carty
Referee:
Peter Stuart
Attendance:
434

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home2
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Samuel Ompreon (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Stefan McCluskey (Forfar Athletic).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Samuel Denham.

  5. Second Half

    Second Half begins Forfar Athletic 0, Cowdenbeath 1.

  6. Half Time

    First Half ends, Forfar Athletic 0, Cowdenbeath 1.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Forfar Athletic 0, Cowdenbeath 1. Samuel Ompreon (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

  8. Post update

    Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Hutton (Forfar Athletic).

  10. Post update

    Andrew Barrowman (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Gary Harkins (Forfar Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Robbie Buchanan.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Craig Barr.

  15. Post update

    Samuel Ompreon (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Darren Whyte.

  19. Post update

    Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).

