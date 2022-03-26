Scottish League One
DumbartonDumbarton0MontroseMontrose0

Dumbarton v Montrose

Line-ups

Dumbarton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Wright
  • 29Stanger
  • 5Buchanan
  • 6Carswell
  • 3Boyle
  • 9Orsi
  • 15Pignatiello
  • 18Paton
  • 7Duthie
  • 26Oyinsan
  • 11MacLean

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 4Lynch
  • 10Stokes
  • 14McKee
  • 16Bronsky
  • 17Syvertsen
  • 19Wilson
  • 20Muir
  • 22Wylde

Montrose

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 15Whatley
  • 14Dillon
  • 4Allan
  • 3Steeves
  • 22Cameron
  • 6Masson
  • 8Watson
  • 20Ballantyne
  • 12Gardyne
  • 10Milne

Substitutes

  • 9Campbell
  • 11Lyons
  • 16Johnston
  • 17Quinn
  • 18Simpson
  • 21Lennox
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Montrose 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  3. Post update

    Paul Watson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ross MacLean (Dumbarton).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paul Paton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Josh Oyinsan (Dumbarton).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Conner Duthie.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Conner Duthie.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross MacLean (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Michael Gardyne (Montrose).

  13. Post update

    Paul Paton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Conner Duthie (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Seán Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ross MacLean (Dumbarton).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Lewis Milne.

  18. Post update

    Lyall Cameron (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Paul Paton (Dumbarton).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Seán Dillon (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

