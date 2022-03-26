Dumbarton v Montrose

First Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Montrose 0.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Wright
- 29Stanger
- 5Buchanan
- 6Carswell
- 3Boyle
- 9Orsi
- 15Pignatiello
- 18Paton
- 7Duthie
- 26Oyinsan
- 11MacLean
Substitutes
- 1Ramsbottom
- 4Lynch
- 10Stokes
- 14McKee
- 16Bronsky
- 17Syvertsen
- 19Wilson
- 20Muir
- 22Wylde
Montrose
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 15Whatley
- 14Dillon
- 4Allan
- 3Steeves
- 22Cameron
- 6Masson
- 8Watson
- 20Ballantyne
- 12Gardyne
- 10Milne
Substitutes
- 9Campbell
- 11Lyons
- 16Johnston
- 17Quinn
- 18Simpson
- 21Lennox
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Paul Watson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ross MacLean (Dumbarton).
Post update
Attempt missed. Paul Paton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Post update
Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Oyinsan (Dumbarton).
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Conner Duthie.
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Conner Duthie.
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ross MacLean (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by Michael Gardyne (Montrose).
Post update
Paul Paton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Conner Duthie (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Seán Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ross MacLean (Dumbarton).
Post update
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Lewis Milne.
Post update
Lyall Cameron (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Paul Paton (Dumbarton).
Post update
Attempt missed. Seán Dillon (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.