East Fife v Alloa Athletic

First Half ends, East Fife 0, Alloa Athletic 0.
Line-ups
East Fife
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Smith
- 12Mercer
- 4Murdoch
- 3Higgins
- 2Watson
- 20Blair
- 14Millar
- 6Pollock
- 11Swanson
- 7Denholm
- 22Connell
Substitutes
- 8Slattery
- 9Cunningham
- 10Walls
- 15Semple
- 16Healy
- 17Steele
- 18Newton
- 19MacKenzie
- 21Campbell
Alloa
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Morrison
- 5Graham
- 6Durnan
- 4Howie
- 2Taggart
- 12Scougall
- 11Boyd
- 8Robertson
- 7Cawley
- 18Sammon
- 22Henderson
Substitutes
- 3Church
- 9Armour
- 15MacIver
- 16King
- 17Armstrong
- 19Niang
- 20O'Donnell
- 28Riley-Snow
- 31Hutton
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Euan Henderson (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Euan Henderson (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Chris Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic).
Leon Watson (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).
Finlay Pollock (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic).
Finlay Pollock (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic).
Jude Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.
Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Finlay Pollock (East Fife).
Ryan Blair (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt saved. Euan Henderson (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Ryan Blair (East Fife).