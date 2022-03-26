Peterhead v Falkirk

First Half ends, Peterhead 1, Falkirk 0.
Line-ups
Peterhead
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Long
- 23QuitongoBooked at 26mins
- 26Want
- 5Brown
- 4McDonald
- 6FerryBooked at 28mins
- 8Brown
- 7Ritchie
- 21Savoury
- 25Brown
- 14Payne
Substitutes
- 3Conroy
- 9McLean
- 11Cook
- 18Brown
- 22Fraser
- 24Cairns
- 27Cullen
- 32Duffy
- 99Lyle
Falkirk
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Mutch
- 2Williamson
- 22McKay
- 44Watson
- 5Taylor-Sinclair
- 6Miller
- 8Hetherington
- 11McGuffie
- 21Telfer
- 27Kabia
- 9Griffiths
Substitutes
- 3Dixon
- 10Nesbitt
- 13Holt
- 14Wilson
- 15McCann
- 16Ross
- 17Jacobs
- 25Lemon
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Gary Miller.
Post update
Jack Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jaze Kabia (Falkirk).
Post update
Foul by Andrew McDonald (Peterhead).
Post update
Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Shaun Want (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jaze Kabia (Falkirk).
Post update
Rico Quitongo (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jaze Kabia (Falkirk).
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 1, Falkirk 0. Jack Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Grant Savoury (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Jack Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Charlie Telfer (Falkirk).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jaze Kabia (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Rico Quitongo (Peterhead).
Post update
Steven Hetherington (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Grant Savoury (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Gary Miller (Falkirk).
Post update
Foul by Grant Savoury (Peterhead).