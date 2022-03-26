Scottish League One
PeterheadPeterhead1FalkirkFalkirk0

Peterhead v Falkirk

Line-ups

Peterhead

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Long
  • 23QuitongoBooked at 26mins
  • 26Want
  • 5Brown
  • 4McDonald
  • 6FerryBooked at 28mins
  • 8Brown
  • 7Ritchie
  • 21Savoury
  • 25Brown
  • 14Payne

Substitutes

  • 3Conroy
  • 9McLean
  • 11Cook
  • 18Brown
  • 22Fraser
  • 24Cairns
  • 27Cullen
  • 32Duffy
  • 99Lyle

Falkirk

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Mutch
  • 2Williamson
  • 22McKay
  • 44Watson
  • 5Taylor-Sinclair
  • 6Miller
  • 8Hetherington
  • 11McGuffie
  • 21Telfer
  • 27Kabia
  • 9Griffiths

Substitutes

  • 3Dixon
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 13Holt
  • 14Wilson
  • 15McCann
  • 16Ross
  • 17Jacobs
  • 25Lemon
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Peterhead 1, Falkirk 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Gary Miller.

  3. Post update

    Jack Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jaze Kabia (Falkirk).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Andrew McDonald (Peterhead).

  6. Post update

    Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Shaun Want (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jaze Kabia (Falkirk).

  9. Post update

    Rico Quitongo (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jaze Kabia (Falkirk).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Peterhead 1, Falkirk 0. Jack Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Grant Savoury (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  13. Post update

    Jack Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Telfer (Falkirk).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jaze Kabia (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Rico Quitongo (Peterhead).

  17. Post update

    Steven Hetherington (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Grant Savoury (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Gary Miller (Falkirk).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Grant Savoury (Peterhead).

