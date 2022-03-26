Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0DunfermlineDunfermline0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21MacKay
  • 8Carson
  • 15Broadfoot
  • 5Deas
  • 2Duffy
  • 4Welsh
  • 23McAlear
  • 11Sutherland
  • 10Doran
  • 17Chalmers
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 1Ridgers
  • 3Harper
  • 14Walsh
  • 24Samuels
  • 28Hyde

Dunfermline

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 29Mehmet
  • 26Todd
  • 25Ambrose
  • 5Donaldson
  • 3Edwards
  • 16Pybus
  • 8Chalmers
  • 21Lawless
  • 39Polworth
  • 23Thomas
  • 7O'Hara

Substitutes

  • 2Comrie
  • 4Martin
  • 10Todorov
  • 11Dow
  • 12Breen
  • 18Allan
  • 27Kamwa
  • 28Cole
  • 30Archibald
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home8
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Inverness CT 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

  2. Post update

    Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Steven Lawless (Dunfermline Athletic).

  4. Post update

    Reece McAlear (Inverness CT) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  5. Post update

    Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Steven Lawless (Dunfermline Athletic).

  7. Post update

    Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).

  8. Post update

    Coll Donaldson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Chalmers (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sean Welsh (Inverness CT).

  12. Post update

    Liam Polworth (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin O'Hara (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).

  15. Post update

    Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Efe Ambrose.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

