Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton1AyrAyr United0

Greenock Morton v Ayr United

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2Ledger
  • 47Lithgow
  • 3Strapp
  • 16Hynes
  • 8Blues
  • 27Wilson
  • 15Russell
  • 9Muirhead
  • 11Ugwu
  • 14Reilly

Substitutes

  • 6Jacobs
  • 7Oliver
  • 10Lyon
  • 17McGrattan
  • 19Easdale
  • 20Bysouth
  • 24McGregor
  • 25King

Ayr

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1McAdams
  • 2Houston
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Reading
  • 11Kenyon
  • 22McKenzie
  • 6Murdoch
  • 8McInroy
  • 14Maxwell
  • 30Bryden

Substitutes

  • 7Moffat
  • 9Adeloye
  • 10O'Connor
  • 15Baird
  • 16Gondoh
  • 21Albinson
  • 23Fjørtoft
  • 25Ecrepont
  • 31Smith
Referee:
Mike Roncone
Attendance:
1,815

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Morton 1, Ayr United 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Aidan McAdams.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robbie Muirhead (Morton) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Iain Wilson (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Houston (Ayr United).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Morton 1, Ayr United 0. Cameron Blues (Morton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mark McKenzie (Ayr United).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kerr McInroy (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Patrick Reading.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Michael Ledger (Morton).

  12. Post update

    Fraser Bryden (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robbie Muirhead (Morton) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Chigozie Ugwu (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sean McGinty (Ayr United).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chigozie Ugwu (Morton) header from very close range is just a bit too high.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Patrick Reading.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Patrick Reading.

  19. Post update

    Michael Ledger (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Bryden (Ayr United).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport