Greenock Morton v Ayr United

First Half ends, Morton 1, Ayr United 0.
Line-ups
Morton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Hamilton
- 2Ledger
- 47Lithgow
- 3Strapp
- 16Hynes
- 8Blues
- 27Wilson
- 15Russell
- 9Muirhead
- 11Ugwu
- 14Reilly
Substitutes
- 6Jacobs
- 7Oliver
- 10Lyon
- 17McGrattan
- 19Easdale
- 20Bysouth
- 24McGregor
- 25King
Ayr
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1McAdams
- 2Houston
- 4Muirhead
- 5McGinty
- 3Reading
- 11Kenyon
- 22McKenzie
- 6Murdoch
- 8McInroy
- 14Maxwell
- 30Bryden
Substitutes
- 7Moffat
- 9Adeloye
- 10O'Connor
- 15Baird
- 16Gondoh
- 21Albinson
- 23Fjørtoft
- 25Ecrepont
- 31Smith
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
- Attendance:
- 1,815
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Aidan McAdams.
Attempt blocked. Robbie Muirhead (Morton) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Iain Wilson (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Houston (Ayr United).
Goal!
Goal! Morton 1, Ayr United 0. Cameron Blues (Morton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mark McKenzie (Ayr United).
Attempt saved. Kerr McInroy (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Patrick Reading.
Post update
Foul by Michael Ledger (Morton).
Post update
Fraser Bryden (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Robbie Muirhead (Morton) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom right corner.
Chigozie Ugwu (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sean McGinty (Ayr United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Chigozie Ugwu (Morton) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Patrick Reading.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Patrick Reading.
Michael Ledger (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fraser Bryden (Ayr United).