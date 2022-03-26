Arbroath v Raith Rovers

First Half ends, Arbroath 1, Raith Rovers 1.
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 21Antell
- 2Thomson
- 4LittleBooked at 36mins
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 18Hamilton
- 8McKenna
- 6Low
- 28Craigen
- 19Wighton
- 20Hamilton
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 7Gold
- 9Hilson
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 12Stewart
- 15Donnelly
- 16Ford
- 17Bakare
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-4-2
- 17Thomson
- 2Tumilty
- 14McKay
- 21Mackie
- 3Dick
- 7Connolly
- 16Stanton
- 8Matthews
- 18Varian
- 99Poplatnik
- 9GullanSubstituted forRossat 21'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Zanatta
- 13Spencer
- 22Ross
- 25Arnott
- 29Young
- 32Budinauckas
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Jason Thomson (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sean Mackie (Raith Rovers).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Ross Matthews.
Attempt missed. Ethon Varian (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Booking
Ricky Little (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matej Poplatnik (Raith Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 1, Raith Rovers 1. Matej Poplatnik (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Chris Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Matej Poplatnik (Raith Rovers).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Reghan Tumilty.
Nicky Low (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by David McKay.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ethan Ross replaces James Gullan because of an injury.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Hand ball by David McKay (Raith Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.