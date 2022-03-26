Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath1Raith RoversRaith Rovers1

Arbroath v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 21Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 4LittleBooked at 36mins
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 18Hamilton
  • 8McKenna
  • 6Low
  • 28Craigen
  • 19Wighton
  • 20Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 7Gold
  • 9Hilson
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 12Stewart
  • 15Donnelly
  • 16Ford
  • 17Bakare

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 17Thomson
  • 2Tumilty
  • 14McKay
  • 21Mackie
  • 3Dick
  • 7Connolly
  • 16Stanton
  • 8Matthews
  • 18Varian
  • 99Poplatnik
  • 9GullanSubstituted forRossat 21'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Zanatta
  • 13Spencer
  • 22Ross
  • 25Arnott
  • 29Young
  • 32Budinauckas
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Arbroath 1, Raith Rovers 1.

  2. Post update

    Jason Thomson (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Sean Mackie (Raith Rovers).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Ross Matthews.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ethon Varian (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  6. Booking

    Ricky Little (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Matej Poplatnik (Raith Rovers).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Arbroath 1, Raith Rovers 1. Matej Poplatnik (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Chris Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Matej Poplatnik (Raith Rovers).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Reghan Tumilty.

  13. Post update

    Nicky Low (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by David McKay.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ethan Ross replaces James Gullan because of an injury.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Liam Dick.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by David McKay (Raith Rovers).

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

