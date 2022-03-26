Scottish Championship
KilmarnockKilmarnock2Partick ThistlePartick Thistle1

Kilmarnock 2-1 Partick Thistle: Kilmarnock stretch lead over Arbroath to five points

By Jane LewisBBC Scotland at Rugby Park

Kyle Lafferty scores Kilmarnock's opener
Kyle Lafferty has scored seven goals for Kilmarnock

Kyle Lafferty scored twice as Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Championship to four points.

The striker netted with a superb first-half free-kick before firing the second moments after the break to secure a fourth straight win.

Depleted Thistle had been on top before the home side's opener.

But Ross Docherty's late reply could not prevent a fourth defeat in a row for Ian McCall's fourth-top side.

However, Raith Rovers' 3-3 draw away to second-top Arbroath means Thistle's advantage over the Kirkcaldy side is now only two points.

Kilmarnock deserved their win but had to survive a tense finale in which they had goalkeeper Zach Hemmings to thank for a stoppage-time save.

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hemming
  • 2Hodson
  • 55Taylor
  • 6Stokes
  • 18Waters
  • 7McKenzieSubstituted forLyonsat 62'minutes
  • 8Alston
  • 4McGinnSubstituted forGlassat 80'minutes
  • 15MurraySubstituted forMacKayat 80'minutes
  • 28LaffertySubstituted forBurkeat 73'minutes
  • 9Shaw

Substitutes

  • 5Murray
  • 11Armstrong
  • 12Walker
  • 14Sanders
  • 16Glass
  • 17Lyons
  • 20Campbell
  • 29Burke
  • 30MacKay

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Sneddon
  • 16McKenna
  • 18AkinolaBooked at 22mins
  • 3Holt
  • 33HendrieBooked at 58mins
  • 6TurnerBooked at 86mins
  • 23Docherty
  • 8Bannigan
  • 7Tiffoney
  • 17Murray
  • 25AlegríaSubstituted forSmithat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Smith
  • 13Firth
  • 15Bell
  • 30Stanway
  • 38Diack
  • 39Mackle
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
5,003

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home12
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kilmarnock 2, Partick Thistle 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 2, Partick Thistle 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Chris Stokes.

  4. Post update

    Lee Hodson (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Chris Stokes.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Kilmarnock 2, Partick Thistle 1. Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Turner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Lee Hodson.

  9. Booking

    Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Daniel MacKay (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle).

  12. Post update

    (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Cammy Smith (Partick Thistle).

  14. Post update

    Declan Glass (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Declan Glass replaces Stephen McGinn.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Daniel MacKay replaces Fraser Murray.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Calum Waters.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock).

