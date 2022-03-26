Match ends, Kilmarnock 2, Partick Thistle 1.
Kyle Lafferty scored twice as Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Championship to four points.
The striker netted with a superb first-half free-kick before firing the second moments after the break to secure a fourth straight win.
Depleted Thistle had been on top before the home side's opener.
But Ross Docherty's late reply could not prevent a fourth defeat in a row for Ian McCall's fourth-top side.
However, Raith Rovers' 3-3 draw away to second-top Arbroath means Thistle's advantage over the Kirkcaldy side is now only two points.
Kilmarnock deserved their win but had to survive a tense finale in which they had goalkeeper Zach Hemmings to thank for a stoppage-time save.
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hemming
- 2Hodson
- 55Taylor
- 6Stokes
- 18Waters
- 7McKenzieSubstituted forLyonsat 62'minutes
- 8Alston
- 4McGinnSubstituted forGlassat 80'minutes
- 15MurraySubstituted forMacKayat 80'minutes
- 28LaffertySubstituted forBurkeat 73'minutes
- 9Shaw
Substitutes
- 5Murray
- 11Armstrong
- 12Walker
- 14Sanders
- 16Glass
- 17Lyons
- 20Campbell
- 29Burke
- 30MacKay
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Sneddon
- 16McKenna
- 18AkinolaBooked at 22mins
- 3Holt
- 33HendrieBooked at 58mins
- 6TurnerBooked at 86mins
- 23Docherty
- 8Bannigan
- 7Tiffoney
- 17Murray
- 25AlegríaSubstituted forSmithat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Smith
- 13Firth
- 15Bell
- 30Stanway
- 38Diack
- 39Mackle
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 5,003
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 2, Partick Thistle 1.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Chris Stokes.
Post update
Lee Hodson (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Chris Stokes.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 2, Partick Thistle 1. Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Turner.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Lee Hodson.
Booking
Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Daniel MacKay (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle).
Post update
(Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Cammy Smith (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Declan Glass (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle).
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Declan Glass replaces Stephen McGinn.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Daniel MacKay replaces Fraser Murray.
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Calum Waters.
Post update
Foul by Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock).