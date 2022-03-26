Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

By Jane Lewis BBC Scotland at Rugby Park

Kyle Lafferty has scored seven goals for Kilmarnock

Kyle Lafferty scored twice as Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Championship to four points.

The striker netted with a superb first-half free-kick before firing the second moments after the break to secure a fourth straight win.

Depleted Thistle had been on top before the home side's opener.

But Ross Docherty's late reply could not prevent a fourth defeat in a row for Ian McCall's fourth-top side.

However, Raith Rovers' 3-3 draw away to second-top Arbroath means Thistle's advantage over the Kirkcaldy side is now only two points.

Kilmarnock deserved their win but had to survive a tense finale in which they had goalkeeper Zach Hemmings to thank for a stoppage-time save.