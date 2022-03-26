Scottish Championship
KilmarnockKilmarnock1Partick ThistlePartick Thistle0

Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hemming
  • 2Hodson
  • 55Taylor
  • 6Stokes
  • 18Waters
  • 7McKenzie
  • 8Alston
  • 4McGinn
  • 15Murray
  • 28Lafferty
  • 9Shaw

Substitutes

  • 5Murray
  • 11Armstrong
  • 12Walker
  • 14Sanders
  • 16Glass
  • 17Lyons
  • 20Campbell
  • 29Burke
  • 30MacKay

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Sneddon
  • 16McKenna
  • 18AkinolaBooked at 22mins
  • 3Holt
  • 33Hendrie
  • 6Turner
  • 23Docherty
  • 8Bannigan
  • 7Tiffoney
  • 17Murray
  • 25Alegría

Substitutes

  • 11Smith
  • 13Firth
  • 15Bell
  • 30Stanway
  • 38Diack
  • 39Mackle
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Kilmarnock 1, Partick Thistle 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

  3. Post update

    Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Ash Taylor.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juan Alegría (Partick Thistle) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Ash Taylor.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Blair Alston (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  8. Post update

    Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tunji Akinola (Partick Thistle).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Kevin Holt.

  11. Post update

    Blair Alston (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ciaran McKenna (Partick Thistle).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Calum Waters (Kilmarnock).

  14. Post update

    Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ciaran McKenna (Partick Thistle).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock).

  18. Post update

    Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Blair Alston (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport