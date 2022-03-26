Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle

First Half ends, Kilmarnock 1, Partick Thistle 0.
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hemming
- 2Hodson
- 55Taylor
- 6Stokes
- 18Waters
- 7McKenzie
- 8Alston
- 4McGinn
- 15Murray
- 28Lafferty
- 9Shaw
Substitutes
- 5Murray
- 11Armstrong
- 12Walker
- 14Sanders
- 16Glass
- 17Lyons
- 20Campbell
- 29Burke
- 30MacKay
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Sneddon
- 16McKenna
- 18AkinolaBooked at 22mins
- 3Holt
- 33Hendrie
- 6Turner
- 23Docherty
- 8Bannigan
- 7Tiffoney
- 17Murray
- 25Alegría
Substitutes
- 11Smith
- 13Firth
- 15Bell
- 30Stanway
- 38Diack
- 39Mackle
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Post update
Attempt missed. Juan Alegría (Partick Thistle) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Post update
Attempt missed. Blair Alston (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tunji Akinola (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Kevin Holt.
Post update
Blair Alston (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ciaran McKenna (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Foul by Calum Waters (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ciaran McKenna (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Foul by Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Blair Alston (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.