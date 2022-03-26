Hamilton Academical v Queen of the South

First Half ends, Hamilton Academical 0, Queen of the South 0.
Line-ups
Hamilton
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Fulton
- 6Hamilton
- 3Popescu
- 5Easton
- 34O'Reilly
- 14Spence
- 24Lawson
- 7MacDonald
- 9Ryan
- 19Winter
- 20Moyo
Substitutes
- 8Martin
- 11Smith
- 15Hughes
- 16Mullin
- 18Mimnaugh
- 27Shiels
- 31Smith
- 33Brown
Queen of Sth
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Rae
- 2O'Connor
- 16East
- 3Cooper
- 18McKechnie
- 14LiddleBooked at 40mins
- 33Gibson
- 8Todd
- 10Connelly
- 9Roy
- 19CameronBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 6Cochrane
- 7Paton
- 13Debayo
- 17Joseph
- 20Nditi
- 23Gordon
- 24Folarin
- 29Henderson
- 30Cowie
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Brian Easton.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Innes Cameron (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Innes Cameron (Queen of the South).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Ben Liddle (Queen of the South).
Post update
Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Liddle (Queen of the South).
Post update
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Lewis Spence.
Post update
Attempt missed. Brian Easton (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Alexander Cooper.
Post update
Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Innes Cameron (Queen of the South).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kieran MacDonald (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Lee Connelly (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) header from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Brian Easton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kieran McKechnie (Queen of the South).