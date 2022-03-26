Scottish Championship
HamiltonHamilton Academical0Queen of SthQueen of the South0

Hamilton Academical v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Hamilton

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Fulton
  • 6Hamilton
  • 3Popescu
  • 5Easton
  • 34O'Reilly
  • 14Spence
  • 24Lawson
  • 7MacDonald
  • 9Ryan
  • 19Winter
  • 20Moyo

Substitutes

  • 8Martin
  • 11Smith
  • 15Hughes
  • 16Mullin
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 27Shiels
  • 31Smith
  • 33Brown

Queen of Sth

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Rae
  • 2O'Connor
  • 16East
  • 3Cooper
  • 18McKechnie
  • 14LiddleBooked at 40mins
  • 33Gibson
  • 8Todd
  • 10Connelly
  • 9Roy
  • 19CameronBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 6Cochrane
  • 7Paton
  • 13Debayo
  • 17Joseph
  • 20Nditi
  • 23Gordon
  • 24Folarin
  • 29Henderson
  • 30Cowie
Referee:
Graham Grainger

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Hamilton Academical 0, Queen of the South 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Brian Easton.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Booking

    Innes Cameron (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Innes Cameron (Queen of the South).

  7. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Ben Liddle (Queen of the South).

  8. Post update

    Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ben Liddle (Queen of the South).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Lewis Spence.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brian Easton (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Alexander Cooper.

  13. Post update

    Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Innes Cameron (Queen of the South).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kieran MacDonald (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical).

  17. Post update

    Lee Connelly (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) header from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right.

  19. Post update

    Brian Easton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kieran McKechnie (Queen of the South).

