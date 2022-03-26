National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00BarnetBarnet
Venue: York Road

Maidenhead United v Barnet

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport34244672294376
2Chesterfield351812560342666
3Halifax33206751262566
4Wrexham33198659312865
5Solihull Moors331710659362361
6Notts County34179860411960
7Boreham Wood321610640241658
8Grimsby341751249331656
9Dag & Red341741361431855
10Bromley32158946361053
11Torquay34148125248450
12Southend34138133846-847
13Yeovil34129133236-445
14Woking35134184848043
15Altrincham35127165356-343
16Wealdstone33108153852-1438
17Barnet33108154158-1738
18Maidenhead United34108163757-2038
19Eastleigh34107173654-1837
20Aldershot3387183357-2431
21Weymouth3457223266-3422
22King's Lynn3456233265-3321
23Dover3315272376-53-4
