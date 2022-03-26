Last updated on .From the section National League

Jordan Davies scored his 14th goal of the season for Wrexham

Dan Jarvis' stoppage-time goal secured a dramatic victory for Wrexham in a remarkable game against already-relegated Dover.

Paul Mullin gave Wrexham the lead and James Jones put them 2-0 ahead.

Dover hit back through George Wilkinson before Alfie Pavey equalised.

Michael Gyasi's hat-trick gave Dover a 5-2 lead before Ollie Palmer pulled two goals back with Jordan Davies and Jarvis completing a remarkable comeback.

During more than nine minutes of stoppage time Jordan Davies' free-kick brought the hosts level before Jarvis applied the final touch following a corner for the winner.

Wrexham are second in the National League, but 11 points behind leaders Stockport County while Dover remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said:

"The fundamentals of defending, doing the right things in all areas of the pitch weren't in place and hence we conceded some poor goals.

"But in terms of the character, to come back, and it doesn't matter who it's against, that's not easy so you've got to give the lads enormous credit.

"We remained patient and we got the chances in the end and I feel we've got the players who will take those chances."