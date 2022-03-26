National League
WrexhamWrexham6DoverDover Athletic5

Wrexham 6-5 Dover Athletic: Dragons edge Dover in 11-goal thriller

Jordan Davies celebrates a goal for Wrexham
Jordan Davies scored his 14th goal of the season for Wrexham

Dan Jarvis' stoppage-time goal secured a dramatic victory for Wrexham in a remarkable game against already-relegated Dover.

Paul Mullin gave Wrexham the lead and James Jones put them 2-0 ahead.

Dover hit back through George Wilkinson before Alfie Pavey equalised.

Michael Gyasi's hat-trick gave Dover a 5-2 lead before Ollie Palmer pulled two goals back with Jordan Davies and Jarvis completing a remarkable comeback.

During more than nine minutes of stoppage time Jordan Davies' free-kick brought the hosts level before Jarvis applied the final touch following a corner for the winner.

Wrexham are second in the National League, but 11 points behind leaders Stockport County while Dover remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said:

"The fundamentals of defending, doing the right things in all areas of the pitch weren't in place and hence we conceded some poor goals.

"But in terms of the character, to come back, and it doesn't matter who it's against, that's not easy so you've got to give the lads enormous credit.

"We remained patient and we got the chances in the end and I feel we've got the players who will take those chances."

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Dibble
  • 2Hall-JohnsonSubstituted forMcAlindenat 83'minutes
  • 3McFadzean
  • 8Young
  • 6Tozer
  • 5Hayden
  • 7Davies
  • 10Mullin
  • 30JonesSubstituted forAngusat 86'minutes
  • 32CleworthSubstituted forJarvisat 53'minutes
  • 35Palmer

Substitutes

  • 11McAlinden
  • 12Jarvis
  • 15French
  • 20Angus
  • 23Camp

Dover

Formation 4-4-2

  • 20ParkesBooked at 83mins
  • 2MosesSubstituted forWoodsat 75'minutes
  • 6Goodman
  • 26Pavey
  • 22Arthur
  • 16Ransom
  • 23Collinge
  • 28Wilkinson
  • 29BaptisteSubstituted forKrasniqiat 83'minutes
  • 30Judd
  • 33GyasiSubstituted forParfitt-Williamsat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 18Woods
  • 24Byford
  • 32Krasniqi
  • 34Parfitt-Williams
  • 44Andre
Referee:
David Richardson
Attendance:
8,572

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wrexham 6, Dover Athletic 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wrexham 6, Dover Athletic 5.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 6, Dover Athletic 5. Daniel Jarvis (Wrexham).

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 5, Dover Athletic 5. Jordan Davies (Wrexham).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. Dior Angus replaces James Jones.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Dover Athletic. Arjanit Krasniqi replaces Luke Baptiste.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. Liam McAlinden replaces Reece Hall-Johnson.

  8. Booking

    Adam Parkes (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Dover Athletic. Djair Parfitt-Williams replaces Michael Gyasi.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Dover Athletic. Henry Woods replaces Will Moses.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 4, Dover Athletic 5. Ollie Palmer (Wrexham).

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 3, Dover Athletic 5. Ollie Palmer (Wrexham).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 2, Dover Athletic 5. Michael Gyasi (Dover Athletic).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 2, Dover Athletic 4. Michael Gyasi (Dover Athletic).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. Daniel Jarvis replaces Max Cleworth.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 2, Dover Athletic 3. Michael Gyasi (Dover Athletic).

  17. Second Half

    Second Half begins Wrexham 2, Dover Athletic 2.

  18. Half Time

    First Half ends, Wrexham 2, Dover Athletic 2.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 2, Dover Athletic 2. Alfie Pavey (Dover Athletic).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 2, Dover Athletic 1. George Wilkinson (Dover Athletic).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport35254674294579
2Wrexham34208665362968
3Chesterfield361813561352667
4Halifax34206851282366
5Solihull Moors341810662382464
6Notts County351710861421961
7Grimsby351851251341759
8Boreham Wood321610640241658
9Dag & Red351741462451755
10Bromley33159947371054
11Torquay35158125548753
12Yeovil35139133436-248
13Southend35138143848-1047
14Altrincham36137165456-246
15Woking36134195051-143
16Barnet34118154359-1641
17Wealdstone34109153953-1439
18Maidenhead United35108173859-2138
19Eastleigh35107183656-2037
20Aldershot3487193358-2531
21King's Lynn3566233465-3124
22Weymouth3557233269-3722
23Dover3415282882-54-4
View full National League table

