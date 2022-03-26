Match ends, Wrexham 6, Dover Athletic 5.
Dan Jarvis' stoppage-time goal secured a dramatic victory for Wrexham in a remarkable game against already-relegated Dover.
Paul Mullin gave Wrexham the lead and James Jones put them 2-0 ahead.
Dover hit back through George Wilkinson before Alfie Pavey equalised.
Michael Gyasi's hat-trick gave Dover a 5-2 lead before Ollie Palmer pulled two goals back with Jordan Davies and Jarvis completing a remarkable comeback.
During more than nine minutes of stoppage time Jordan Davies' free-kick brought the hosts level before Jarvis applied the final touch following a corner for the winner.
Wrexham are second in the National League, but 11 points behind leaders Stockport County while Dover remain rooted to the bottom of the table.
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said:
"The fundamentals of defending, doing the right things in all areas of the pitch weren't in place and hence we conceded some poor goals.
"But in terms of the character, to come back, and it doesn't matter who it's against, that's not easy so you've got to give the lads enormous credit.
"We remained patient and we got the chances in the end and I feel we've got the players who will take those chances."
Line-ups
Wrexham
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Dibble
- 2Hall-JohnsonSubstituted forMcAlindenat 83'minutes
- 3McFadzean
- 8Young
- 6Tozer
- 5Hayden
- 7Davies
- 10Mullin
- 30JonesSubstituted forAngusat 86'minutes
- 32CleworthSubstituted forJarvisat 53'minutes
- 35Palmer
Substitutes
- 11McAlinden
- 12Jarvis
- 15French
- 20Angus
- 23Camp
Dover
Formation 4-4-2
- 20ParkesBooked at 83mins
- 2MosesSubstituted forWoodsat 75'minutes
- 6Goodman
- 26Pavey
- 22Arthur
- 16Ransom
- 23Collinge
- 28Wilkinson
- 29BaptisteSubstituted forKrasniqiat 83'minutes
- 30Judd
- 33GyasiSubstituted forParfitt-Williamsat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 18Woods
- 24Byford
- 32Krasniqi
- 34Parfitt-Williams
- 44Andre
- Referee:
- David Richardson
- Attendance:
- 8,572
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wrexham 6, Dover Athletic 5.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 6, Dover Athletic 5. Daniel Jarvis (Wrexham).
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 5, Dover Athletic 5. Jordan Davies (Wrexham).
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Dior Angus replaces James Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Arjanit Krasniqi replaces Luke Baptiste.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Liam McAlinden replaces Reece Hall-Johnson.
Booking
Adam Parkes (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Djair Parfitt-Williams replaces Michael Gyasi.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Henry Woods replaces Will Moses.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 4, Dover Athletic 5. Ollie Palmer (Wrexham).
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 3, Dover Athletic 5. Ollie Palmer (Wrexham).
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 2, Dover Athletic 5. Michael Gyasi (Dover Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 2, Dover Athletic 4. Michael Gyasi (Dover Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Daniel Jarvis replaces Max Cleworth.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 2, Dover Athletic 3. Michael Gyasi (Dover Athletic).
Second Half
Second Half begins Wrexham 2, Dover Athletic 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Wrexham 2, Dover Athletic 2.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 2, Dover Athletic 2. Alfie Pavey (Dover Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 2, Dover Athletic 1. George Wilkinson (Dover Athletic).
