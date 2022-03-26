The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women1Reading WomenReading Women1

Aston Villa 1-1 Reading: WSL draw halts Villa's 10-match run of home defeats

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Reading's Justine Vanhaevermaet scores a penalty against Aston Villa in the Women's Super League
Reading are without a win in the Women's Super League for six matches

Ramona Petzelberger brought Aston Villa's 10-match run of home defeats to an end with a headed equaliser against Reading in the Women's Super League.

Villa's awful home form looked set to continue when Justine Vanhaevermaet scored a 69th-minute penalty after Maz Pacheco's foul on Amalie Eikeland.

But Villa levelled seven minutes later when 18-year-old Laura Blindkilde crossed for Petzelberger to nod home.

Villa stay 10th in the table, seven points behind seventh-placed Reading.

Carla Ward's side were denied a winner when captain Remi Allen was thwarted in the closing stages, but the Villa boss will be relieved the run of defeats at home in all competitions has finally ended.

With four league games remaining - including one at leaders Arsenal and two against top-three hopefuls Tottenham and Manchester United - Villa still need points to guarantee another season in the WSL.

However, their place will be secure for another campaign if bottom club Birmingham lose at fourth-placed Manchester City on Sunday (14:00 BST).

Reading are without a win in six WSL games and will be disappointed they did not hold out for all three points after Belgium international Vanhaevermaet put the Royals ahead from the spot.

At 0-0, Reading's Denmark midfielder Sanne Troelsgaard fired wildly over and Natasha Dowie shot straight at Hannah Hampton.

Villa also created chances with Petzelberger blazing over the bar, Jill Scott heading another wide and Allen twice denied by Grace Moloney before Reading took the lead.

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 6Asante
  • 42CorsieBooked at 89mins
  • 33Pacheco
  • 20ScottSubstituted forLittlejohnat 45'minutes
  • 19Blindkilde-Browne
  • 4Allen
  • 7Lehmann
  • 9Gielnik
  • 10Petzelberger

Substitutes

  • 3Sargeant
  • 8Arthur
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 12Hutton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 17Haywood
  • 22Hayles
  • 23Rogers
  • 31Littlejohn

Reading Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Moloney
  • 11Harding
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Evans
  • 28Woodham
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 4Peplow
  • 51TroelsgaardSubstituted forRoweat 62'minutes
  • 10DowieSubstituted forHarriesat 62'minutes
  • 6Rose
  • 9Eikeland

Substitutes

  • 2Bryson
  • 12Harries
  • 21Stewart
  • 23Rowe
  • 31Roberts
  • 37Primmer
Referee:
Lauren Impey

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa Women 1, Reading Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 1, Reading Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Chloe Peplow (Reading Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emily Gielnik (Aston Villa Women) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ramona Petzelberger with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Natasha Harding.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gemma Evans (Reading Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Natasha Harding with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Rachel Corsie.

  10. Booking

    Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women).

  12. Post update

    Deanne Rose (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Laura Blindkilde-Browne.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa Women).

  15. Post update

    Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Anita Asante (Aston Villa Women).

  17. Post update

    Emma Harries (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Deanne Rose (Reading Women).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women17124145103540
2Chelsea Women1612223873138
3Man Utd Women1795336171932
4Man City Women17102537201732
5Tottenham Women168441912728
6West Ham Women176652123-224
7Reading Women187382029-924
8Brighton Women177191826-822
9Everton Women1752101432-1817
10Aston Villa Women1852111232-2017
11Leicester City Women1740131434-2012
12B'ham City Women1711151143-324
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport