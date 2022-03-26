Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Reading are without a win in the Women's Super League for six matches

Ramona Petzelberger brought Aston Villa's 10-match run of home defeats to an end with a headed equaliser against Reading in the Women's Super League.

Villa's awful home form looked set to continue when Justine Vanhaevermaet scored a 69th-minute penalty after Maz Pacheco's foul on Amalie Eikeland.

But Villa levelled seven minutes later when 18-year-old Laura Blindkilde crossed for Petzelberger to nod home.

Villa stay 10th in the table, seven points behind seventh-placed Reading.

Carla Ward's side were denied a winner when captain Remi Allen was thwarted in the closing stages, but the Villa boss will be relieved the run of defeats at home in all competitions has finally ended.

With four league games remaining - including one at leaders Arsenal and two against top-three hopefuls Tottenham and Manchester United - Villa still need points to guarantee another season in the WSL.

However, their place will be secure for another campaign if bottom club Birmingham lose at fourth-placed Manchester City on Sunday (14:00 BST).

Reading are without a win in six WSL games and will be disappointed they did not hold out for all three points after Belgium international Vanhaevermaet put the Royals ahead from the spot.

At 0-0, Reading's Denmark midfielder Sanne Troelsgaard fired wildly over and Natasha Dowie shot straight at Hannah Hampton.

Villa also created chances with Petzelberger blazing over the bar, Jill Scott heading another wide and Allen twice denied by Grace Moloney before Reading took the lead.