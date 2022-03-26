Aston Villa Women v Reading Women

Foul by Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women).
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 6Asante
- 42Corsie
- 33Pacheco
- 20Scott
- 19Blindkilde-Browne
- 4Allen
- 7Lehmann
- 9Gielnik
- 10Petzelberger
Substitutes
- 3Sargeant
- 8Arthur
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 12Hutton
- 16McLoughlin
- 17Haywood
- 22Hayles
- 23Rogers
- 31Littlejohn
Reading Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Moloney
- 11Harding
- 14Cooper
- 5Evans
- 28Woodham
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 4Peplow
- 51Troelsgaard
- 10Dowie
- 6Rose
- 9Eikeland
Substitutes
- 2Bryson
- 12Harries
- 21Stewart
- 23Rowe
- 31Roberts
- 37Primmer
- Referee:
- Lauren Impey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).
Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).
Foul by Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women).
Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).
Attempt blocked. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Laura Blindkilde-Browne.
Attempt missed. Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Emily Gielnik (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mayumi Pacheco.
Attempt missed. Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Hannah Hampton tries a through ball, but Emily Gielnik is caught offside.
Foul by Chloe Peplow (Reading Women).
Jill Scott (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sarah Mayling with a cross.
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Sarah Mayling tries a through ball, but Emily Gielnik is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.