The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0Reading WomenReading Women0

Aston Villa Women v Reading Women

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 6Asante
  • 42Corsie
  • 33Pacheco
  • 20Scott
  • 19Blindkilde-Browne
  • 4Allen
  • 7Lehmann
  • 9Gielnik
  • 10Petzelberger

Substitutes

  • 3Sargeant
  • 8Arthur
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 12Hutton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 17Haywood
  • 22Hayles
  • 23Rogers
  • 31Littlejohn

Reading Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Moloney
  • 11Harding
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Evans
  • 28Woodham
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 4Peplow
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 10Dowie
  • 6Rose
  • 9Eikeland

Substitutes

  • 2Bryson
  • 12Harries
  • 21Stewart
  • 23Rowe
  • 31Roberts
  • 37Primmer
Referee:
Lauren Impey

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women).

  2. Post update

    Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).

  4. Post update

    Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women).

  7. Post update

    Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Laura Blindkilde-Browne.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emily Gielnik (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mayumi Pacheco.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Hannah Hampton tries a through ball, but Emily Gielnik is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Chloe Peplow (Reading Women).

  16. Post update

    Jill Scott (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sarah Mayling with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Sarah Mayling tries a through ball, but Emily Gielnik is caught offside.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women17124145103540
2Chelsea Women1612223873138
3Man Utd Women1795336171932
4Man City Women17102537201732
5Tottenham Women168441912728
6West Ham Women176652123-224
7Reading Women187381928-924
8Brighton Women177191826-822
9Everton Women1752101432-1817
10Aston Villa Women1852111131-2017
11Leicester City Women1740131434-2012
12B'ham City Women1711151143-324
View full The FA Women's Super League table

