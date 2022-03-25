League Two
BradfordBradford City15:00NewportNewport County
Venue: The Utilita Energy Stadium

Bradford City v Newport County

Match report to follow.

Saturday 26th March 2022

  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00RochdaleRochdale
  • ExeterExeter City15:00StevenageStevenage
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00BarrowBarrow
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • SalfordSalford City15:00WalsallWalsall
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green372012566323472
2Exeter371714654351965
3Northampton381891145331263
4Bristol Rovers381891153421163
5Tranmere381891144331163
6Newport3817111062491362
7Swindon3817101162481461
8Sutton United3817101158441461
9Port Vale371612955361960
10Mansfield35178104840859
11Salford3614111144331153
12Hartlepool37149143948-951
13Crawley37139154753-648
14Walsall381211154149-847
15Bradford381113144347-446
16Harrogate381111165361-844
17Leyton Orient379161249381143
18Carlisle371110163350-1743
19Rochdale37816134150-940
20Colchester38912173652-1639
21Barrow37813163343-1037
22Stevenage37713173358-2534
23Oldham37710203659-2331
24Scunthorpe38412222668-4224
View full League Two table

