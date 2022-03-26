League Two
ExeterExeter City15:00StevenageStevenage
Venue: St James Park

Exeter City v Stevenage

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green372012566323472
2Exeter371714654351965
3Northampton381891145331263
4Bristol Rovers381891153421163
5Tranmere381891144331163
6Newport3817111062491362
7Swindon3817101162481461
8Sutton United3817101158441461
9Port Vale371612955361960
10Mansfield35178104840859
11Salford3614111144331153
12Hartlepool37149143948-951
13Crawley37139154753-648
14Walsall381211154149-847
15Bradford381113144347-446
16Harrogate381111165361-844
17Leyton Orient379161249381143
18Carlisle371110163350-1743
19Rochdale37816134150-940
20Colchester38912173652-1639
21Barrow37813163343-1037
22Stevenage37713173358-2534
23Oldham37710203659-2331
24Scunthorpe38412222668-4224
View full League Two table

