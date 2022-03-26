Shrewsbury Town v Lincoln City

ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rotherham
|39
|24
|8
|7
|64
|25
|39
|80
|2
|Wigan
|37
|24
|7
|6
|66
|34
|32
|79
|3
|MK Dons
|39
|22
|10
|7
|64
|38
|26
|76
|4
|Plymouth
|39
|22
|8
|9
|66
|39
|27
|74
|5
|Oxford Utd
|39
|20
|9
|10
|74
|49
|25
|69
|6
|Sunderland
|39
|19
|10
|10
|66
|48
|18
|67
|7
|Sheff Wed
|38
|18
|12
|8
|60
|41
|19
|66
|8
|Wycombe
|39
|18
|12
|9
|62
|47
|15
|66
|9
|Ipswich
|39
|16
|13
|10
|58
|40
|18
|61
|10
|Portsmouth
|38
|16
|11
|11
|53
|39
|14
|59
|11
|Bolton
|39
|17
|7
|15
|60
|49
|11
|58
|12
|Cheltenham
|39
|12
|14
|13
|55
|63
|-8
|50
|13
|Accrington
|38
|14
|8
|16
|47
|63
|-16
|50
|14
|Burton
|39
|13
|8
|18
|48
|60
|-12
|47
|15
|Charlton
|38
|13
|7
|18
|45
|49
|-4
|46
|16
|Shrewsbury
|39
|11
|12
|16
|40
|37
|3
|45
|17
|Cambridge
|38
|11
|12
|15
|46
|59
|-13
|45
|18
|Lincoln City
|38
|11
|9
|18
|43
|51
|-8
|42
|19
|Fleetwood
|38
|7
|13
|18
|50
|67
|-17
|34
|20
|Gillingham
|39
|7
|13
|19
|29
|59
|-30
|34
|21
|Wimbledon
|38
|6
|15
|17
|40
|61
|-21
|33
|22
|Morecambe
|39
|7
|11
|21
|47
|79
|-32
|32
|23
|Doncaster
|39
|8
|6
|25
|28
|73
|-45
|30
|24
|Crewe
|39
|6
|7
|26
|30
|71
|-41
|25
