German Bundesliga
VfL BochumVfL Bochum 184819:30B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach
Match abandoned - Suspended

VfL Bochum v Borussia Monchengladbach: Bundesliga game abandoned after assistant referee hit by beer

Last updated on .From the section European Football

The Bochum players
The Bochum players remonstrated with their own fans after the incident

Bochum's Bundesliga game with Borussia Monchengladbach was abandoned after an assistant referee was hit by a beer thrown from the stands.

Gladbach were leading 2-0 at the time after second-half goals from Alassane Plea and Breel Embolo.

Play was initially suspended before being brought to a premature end with 19 minutes left for safety reasons.

Bochum apologised toexternal-link the official blaming a "highly embarrassing and bitter evening" on an "idiotic fan".

The home players appeared incensed and confronted their own supporters shortly after assistant referee Christian Gittelmannn had regained his feet.

The match marked the first time that the hosts had been able to welcome more than 20,000 fans inside their ground since Covid restrictions were eased in Germany.

Line-ups

VfL Bochum

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Riemann
  • 11Bockhorn
  • 4MasovicBooked at 29mins
  • 37Bella KotchapBooked at 32mins
  • 16Stafylidis
  • 20Rexhbecaj
  • 8Losilla
  • 38LöwenSubstituted forOsterhageat 68'minutes
  • 22Antwi-Adjei
  • 40Polter
  • 17Holtmann

Substitutes

  • 3Soares
  • 5Decarli
  • 6Osterhage
  • 10Asano
  • 21Esser
  • 28Hartwig
  • 32Bonga

B Mgladbach

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Sommer
  • 15Beyer
  • 28Ginter
  • 25Bensebaini
  • 18Lainer
  • 32Neuhaus
  • 17KonéBooked at 8mins
  • 20Netz
  • 14Plea
  • 36Embolo
  • 10Thuram

Substitutes

  • 6Kramer
  • 13Stindl
  • 21Sippel
  • 22Bénes
  • 24Jantschke
  • 29Scally
  • 34Noß
  • 37Bennetts
  • 43Gaal
Referee:
Benjamin Cortus

Match Stats

Home TeamVfL BochumAway TeamB Mgladbach
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match abandoned due to , VfL Bochum 1848 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, VfL Bochum 1848 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christopher Antwi-Adjei (VfL Bochum 1848) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Konstantinos Stafylidis with a cross.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Bochum 1848. Patrick Osterhage replaces Eduard Löwen.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sebastian Polter (VfL Bochum 1848).

  6. Post update

    Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Christopher Antwi-Adjei (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alassane Plea (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alassane Plea (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luca Netz.

  10. Post update

    Armel Bella Kotchap (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Armel Bella Kotchap (VfL Bochum 1848).

  13. Post update

    Kouadio Koné (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! VfL Bochum 1848 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 2. Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stefan Lainer.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gerrit Holtmann (VfL Bochum 1848) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eduard Löwen.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Elvis Rexhbecaj (VfL Bochum 1848).

  17. Post update

    Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Erhan Masovic.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alassane Plea with a through ball.

  20. Post update

    Offside, VfL Bochum 1848. Herbert Bockhorn tries a through ball, but Armel Bella Kotchap is caught offside.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich26193477284960
2B Dortmund26182666372956
3B Leverkusen26136764412345
4RB Leipzig26135857302744
5Freiburg26128643291444
6Hoffenheim26135849371244
7Köln2610973739-239
8Union Berlin2610883334-138
9Frankfurt2610793938137
10Mainz25104113530534
11B Mgladbach2796123851-1333
12VfL Bochum2795132839-1132
13Wolfsburg2694132940-1131
14Augsburg2568112741-1426
15Arminia Bielefeld26510112234-1225
16Stuttgart2658133248-1623
17Hertha Berlin2665152660-3423
18Fürth2635182470-4614
View full German Bundesliga table

