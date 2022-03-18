Darragh Burns is closed down by Derry's Cameron McJannet at the Brandywell

Will Patching's injury-time winner sent Derry City two points clear at the top of the Premier Division as they beat St. Patrick's Athletic 2-1.

Tom Grivosti's stunning strike early in the second half cancelled out Patching's early Brandywell opener.

Danny Lafferty spurned a great chance to restore Derry's lead.

However, Patching made no mistake as he popped up with his third goal of the season in the 92nd-minute to win it as City replaced St Pat's in top spot.

St. Pat's arrived in first place after three consecutive wins and three straight clean sheets but they slip to third while Derry pick up their third straight win and extend their unbeaten start to the season.

Derry have become renowned for their late exploits in matches but Patching's beautiful second was another statement of intent as they bid to land their first league title in 25 years.

Rocking the visitors

With Matty Smith and Patrick McEleney joining long-term absentees Michael Duffy and Ciaron Harkin, manager Ruadhri Higgins was forced to name a couple of teenagers on the bench but they rocked their guests with a fast start and St. Pat's struggled to respond.

Just like Derry did on Monday night against Drogheda, they set their stall out early with a goal after four minutes.

Delight for Tom Grivosti after equalising for St Pat's in Friday night's game

Danny Lafferty played the ball in field to Patching from the left-hand side and the Manchester-born midfielder shifted it onto his right before curling the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Billy King came close to restoring parity almost immediately for Pats but Brian Maher was equal to it and the visitors lacked rhythm throughout the opening half hour.

Joseph Anang reacted sharply to prevent Ronan Boyce from doubling Derry's advantage while King headed just over at the other end.

Earlier today, City announced that McGonigle had extended his contract at the club to 2025 but he failed to extend Derry's lead on the stroke of half-time.

Released by Patching, the striker who scored both goals in Derry's 2-0 win on Monday night went bearing down on goal but clipped the outside of the near post.

Less than two minutes into the second period Pat's brought themselves level. A free fell to Chris Forrester and he laid the ball off for Grivosti, who curled home a beauty from 25 yards into the top corner beyond Maher.

Forrester flashed an effort over on the hour mark before Lafferty spurned a gilt-edged chance with 20 minutes remaining as he fired straight at Anang, who stood up well and took the ball flush in the face to keep the sides level.

But Patching's injury-time strike secured a third home win of the season for the Candystripes on the eve of the fifth anniversary of Ryan McBride's passing.