Lee Lynch celebrates after levelling for Larne at Taylor's Avenue

Carrick Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw by a Larne side which had two players sent off in an ill-tempered derby.

Cian Bolger was the first to see red at Taylor's Avenue on nine minutes after striking Steven Gordon.

Rangers capitalised as Matthew Carson fired home five minutes later but Lee Lynch arrowed into the corner to level before the break.

David Cushley went close for Carrick before Andy Scott was dimissed four minutes from time.

More to follow....