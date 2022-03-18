Last updated on .From the section Football

Alejandro Garnacho played for Atletico Madrid before joining Manchester United in 2020

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho is in the Argentina squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador.

The winger recently helped United into their first FA Youth Cup final for 11 years, scoring in the 3-0 semi-final win over Wolves.

The 17-year-old is yet to make his senior debut at Old Trafford and has played for Spain at youth level.

Garnacho is one of five teenagers to receive their first Argentina call-ups.

Inter Milan duo Franco and Valentin Carboni, Villarreal midfielder Tiago Geralnik and Real Madrid midfielder Nicolas Paz have also been named by manager Lionel Scaloni, alongside experienced stars like Lionel Messi, Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes.

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez, West Ham's Manuel Lanzini and Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister have also been included in the 33-man squad. external-link

Argentina host Venezuela on Friday, 25 March, before travelling to Ecuador on Wednesday, 30 March, and sit second in the South American qualifying table, four points behind Brazil.