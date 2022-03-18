The Women's FA Cup - Quarter-finals
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women4Coventry United LadiesCoventry United Ladies0

Arsenal 4-0 Coventry United: Gunners cruise into Women's FA Cup semi-finals

By Michael BeardmoreBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Vivianne Miedema's goal was her 19th of the season in all competitions for the Gunners
Women's Super League leaders Arsenal breezed into the FA Cup semi-finals by brushing aside Championship strugglers Coventry United.

The underdogs battled bravely in the first half but Stina Blackstenius' header finally ended their resistance.

Two goals in four minutes around the hour mark from Beth Mead and Nikita Parris put the result beyond doubt.

The WSL's all-time leading goalscorer Vivianne Miedema added Arsenal's fourth with a fine strike from 20 yards.

Arsenal, 14-time FA Cup winners, took a while to get into their stride although the manner of victory might have been even more comfortable if Elisha N'Dow had not cleared Jordan Nobbs' effort off the line early on.

Blackstenius glanced home Parris' inviting cross to break the deadlock just before half-time, although Coventry - bottom of the Championship after a 10-point deduction for going into liquidation earlier in the season - almost levelled in similar fashion with Grace Riglar nodding Charlie Estcourt's free-kick just wide.

Kim Little blazed over and Nobbs was superbly denied by Coventry keeper Lucy Thomas as the Gunners ended the half strongly and the second period proved to be one-way traffic.

Frida Maanum teed up Mead to score with her first touch after coming off the bench, Parris tucked home Katie McCabe's cross and Miedema drilled home from distance as Arsenal spurned a number of chances to make their victory even more emphatic.

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 18Williams
  • 26Wienroither
  • 20BoyeSubstituted forWubben-Moyat 83'minutes
  • 5Beattie
  • 15McCabe
  • 12Maanum
  • 10LittleSubstituted forWältiat 56'minutes
  • 14ParrisSubstituted forMiedemaat 66'minutes
  • 8Nobbs
  • 77HeathSubstituted forMeadat 57'minutes
  • 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forFoordat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 7Catley
  • 9Mead
  • 11Miedema
  • 13Wälti
  • 16Maritz
  • 19Foord

Coventry United Ladies

Formation 3-5-2

  • 23Thomas
  • 6Riglar
  • 16GreenSubstituted forHartleyat 70'minutes
  • 13N'Dow
  • 3JohnsonSubstituted forColvilleat 84'minutes
  • 18ThomasSubstituted forMcGrotherat 83'minutes
  • 21Morris
  • 4Estcourt
  • 24MannSubstituted forOrthodoxouat 71'minutes
  • 11Fergusson
  • 9Wilkinson

Substitutes

  • 1Clark
  • 7Orthodoxou
  • 14McGrother
  • 17Colville
  • 22Hartley
  • 25Whiteman
Referee:
Abigail Byrne
Attendance:
761

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamCoventry United Ladies
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home20
Away4
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal Women 4, Coventry United Ladies 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 4, Coventry United Ladies 0.

  3. Post update

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Grace Riglar (Coventry United Ladies).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Anna Colville.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Naomi Hartley.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

  9. Post update

    Katy Morris (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Fran Orthodoxou (Coventry United Ladies).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Coventry United Ladies. Anna Colville replaces Natalie Johnson.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Lotte Wubben-Moy replaces Simone Boye.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Coventry United Ladies. Becky McGrother replaces Freya Thomas.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal Women 4, Coventry United Ladies 0. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  19. Post update

    Freya Thomas (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women).

