Women's Super League leaders Arsenal breezed into the FA Cup semi-finals by brushing aside Championship strugglers Coventry United.
The underdogs battled bravely in the first half but Stina Blackstenius' header finally ended their resistance.
Two goals in four minutes around the hour mark from Beth Mead and Nikita Parris put the result beyond doubt.
The WSL's all-time leading goalscorer Vivianne Miedema added Arsenal's fourth with a fine strike from 20 yards.
Arsenal, 14-time FA Cup winners, took a while to get into their stride although the manner of victory might have been even more comfortable if Elisha N'Dow had not cleared Jordan Nobbs' effort off the line early on.
Blackstenius glanced home Parris' inviting cross to break the deadlock just before half-time, although Coventry - bottom of the Championship after a 10-point deduction for going into liquidation earlier in the season - almost levelled in similar fashion with Grace Riglar nodding Charlie Estcourt's free-kick just wide.
Kim Little blazed over and Nobbs was superbly denied by Coventry keeper Lucy Thomas as the Gunners ended the half strongly and the second period proved to be one-way traffic.
Frida Maanum teed up Mead to score with her first touch after coming off the bench, Parris tucked home Katie McCabe's cross and Miedema drilled home from distance as Arsenal spurned a number of chances to make their victory even more emphatic.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 18Williams
- 26Wienroither
- 20BoyeSubstituted forWubben-Moyat 83'minutes
- 5Beattie
- 15McCabe
- 12Maanum
- 10LittleSubstituted forWältiat 56'minutes
- 14ParrisSubstituted forMiedemaat 66'minutes
- 8Nobbs
- 77HeathSubstituted forMeadat 57'minutes
- 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forFoordat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Zinsberger
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 7Catley
- 9Mead
- 11Miedema
- 13Wälti
- 16Maritz
- 19Foord
Coventry United Ladies
Formation 3-5-2
- 23Thomas
- 6Riglar
- 16GreenSubstituted forHartleyat 70'minutes
- 13N'Dow
- 3JohnsonSubstituted forColvilleat 84'minutes
- 18ThomasSubstituted forMcGrotherat 83'minutes
- 21Morris
- 4Estcourt
- 24MannSubstituted forOrthodoxouat 71'minutes
- 11Fergusson
- 9Wilkinson
Substitutes
- 1Clark
- 7Orthodoxou
- 14McGrother
- 17Colville
- 22Hartley
- 25Whiteman
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
- Attendance:
- 761
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
