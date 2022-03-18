The Women's FA Cup - Quarter-finals
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0Coventry United LadiesCoventry United Ladies0

Arsenal Women v Coventry United Ladies

Match report will appear here.

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 18Williams
  • 26Wienroither
  • 20Boye
  • 5Beattie
  • 15McCabe
  • 12Maanum
  • 10Little
  • 14Parris
  • 8Nobbs
  • 77Heath
  • 25Blackstenius

Substitutes

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 7Catley
  • 9Mead
  • 11Miedema
  • 13Wälti
  • 16Maritz
  • 19Foord

Coventry United Ladies

Formation 3-5-2

  • 23Thomas
  • 6Riglar
  • 16Green
  • 13N'Dow
  • 3Johnson
  • 18Thomas
  • 21Morris
  • 4Estcourt
  • 24Mann
  • 11Fergusson
  • 9Wilkinson

Substitutes

  • 1Clark
  • 7Orthodoxou
  • 14McGrother
  • 17Colville
  • 22Hartley
  • 25Whiteman
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamCoventry United Ladies
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Katy Morris.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

