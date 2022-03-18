Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

'It's not right to speak about unfair. Remember Tottenham v Arsenal was postponed' - Conte on fixture list complaints

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has no right to complain about an unfair fixture list after January's north London derby was called off at their request.

The Gunners, who lost to Liverpool on Wednesday, travel to Aston Villa on Saturday (12:30 GMT), a schedule Arteta has criticised external-link the Premier League for.

"Arteta should remember the postponed game. Tottenham-Arsenal," Conte said.

"I don't forget this. And it's not right to speak about fair or unfair."

Spurs expressed their surprise when their home fixture was postponed despite their being only one confirmed case of coronavirus in the Arsenal squad.

That specific incident also led the Premier League to change the rules regarding fixture postponements.

"In general, I think my answer is enough," Conte added.

"If someone wants to think about fair or unfair. We postponed the game, Tottenham-Arsenal."

Tottenham host fellow top-four hopefuls West Ham on Sunday, hoping to maintain their pursuit of Arteta's side, who currently occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

Spurs, who are currently three points behind their rivals and have also played a game more. have no new injury concerns prior to the match.

However, they have confirmed that Japhet Tanganga will be out for the rest of the season after having surgery on a knee injury.

Midfielder Oliver Skipp is set to return after the international break, while Ryan Sessegnon is another four weeks away from a return to training.