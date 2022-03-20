Match ends, Chelsea Women 5, Birmingham City Women 0.
FA Cup holders Chelsea cruised into the semi-finals of this year's competition by thrashing beleaguered Birmingham.
Magdalena Eriksson broke the visitors' resistance on the brink of half-time, heading home Beth England's knockdown.
Drew Spence swept home a classy second before her brilliant backheel set up England for Chelsea's third.
Niamh Charles' header and England's 20-yarder piled on the misery for the Women's Super League bottom side Birmingham.
Chelsea, who beat Arsenal 3-0 in last season's final, join the Gunners and two other WSL sides, Manchester City and West Ham, in Monday's semi-final draw, live on BBC Sportsday at 18:30 GMT.
Emma Hayes' side, chasing a league and cup double for a second successive season, began slowly as Birmingham's Lucy Quinn saw a half-volley drift just over the bar.
From there, though, it was all Chelsea. Ji So-yun prodded England's square ball wide and Millie Bright crashed against the post from 30 yards before Eriksson's opener.
Spence's first-time finish doubled the lead in the 55th minute, before England scored twice either side of Charles' looping header. Chelsea were denied a sixth goal when Jonna Andersson's late header hit the bar.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 30Berger
- 4Bright
- 16Eriksson
- 7Carter
- 21CharlesSubstituted forMjeldeat 67'minutes
- 24SpenceBooked at 90mins
- 5Ingle
- 10JiSubstituted forJamesat 67'minutes
- 25Andersson
- 17FlemingSubstituted forAbdullinaat 67'minutes
- 9England
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 3Nouwen
- 11Reiten
- 18Mjelde
- 19James
- 20Kerr
- 22Cuthbert
- 27Abdullina
B'ham City Women
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Hourihan
- 32Cowie
- 30Lawley
- 4QuinnBooked at 44mins
- 8Robertson
- 22Ryan-DoyleSubstituted forColeat 73'minutes
- 14Finn
- 10Murray
- 7Sarri
- 17QuinnSubstituted forJennerat 87'minutes
- 12Smith
Substitutes
- 6Simkin
- 21Ramsey
- 27Jenner
- 29Jones
- 38Wildgoose
- 40Cole
- Referee:
- Lauren Impey
- Attendance:
- 1,869
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home29
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 5, Birmingham City Women 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.
Booking
Drew Spence (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christie Murray.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Abbi Jenner replaces Lucy Quinn.
Post update
Bethany England (Chelsea Women) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jonna Andersson with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Libby Smith.
Post update
Foul by Jonna Andersson (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonna Andersson.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alsu Abdullina.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alsu Abdullina (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Lauren James (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bethany England.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Delphi Cole replaces Eleanor Ryan-Doyle.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 5, Birmingham City Women 0. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.