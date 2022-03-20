Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Magdalena Eriksson's goal was her first since recovering from an ankle injury that kept her out for three months

FA Cup holders Chelsea cruised into the semi-finals of this year's competition by thrashing beleaguered Birmingham.

Magdalena Eriksson broke the visitors' resistance on the brink of half-time, heading home Beth England's knockdown.

Drew Spence swept home a classy second before her brilliant backheel set up England for Chelsea's third.

Niamh Charles' header and England's 20-yarder piled on the misery for the Women's Super League bottom side Birmingham.

Chelsea, who beat Arsenal 3-0 in last season's final, join the Gunners and two other WSL sides, Manchester City and West Ham, in Monday's semi-final draw, live on BBC Sportsday at 18:30 GMT.

Emma Hayes' side, chasing a league and cup double for a second successive season, began slowly as Birmingham's Lucy Quinn saw a half-volley drift just over the bar.

From there, though, it was all Chelsea. Ji So-yun prodded England's square ball wide and Millie Bright crashed against the post from 30 yards before Eriksson's opener.

Spence's first-time finish doubled the lead in the 55th minute, before England scored twice either side of Charles' looping header. Chelsea were denied a sixth goal when Jonna Andersson's late header hit the bar.