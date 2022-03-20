Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lauren Hemp starred in Manchester City's win

Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a firm win over fellow Women's Super League side Everton.

Lauren Hemp opened the scoring after 35 minutes from close range before adding a superb second shortly after the restart.

Caroline Weir netted City's third in the 61st minute from 25 yards out.

And Ellen White tapped in a cross late on as City reached the last four for the eighth consecutive season.

Everton were hoping to salvage something from a disastrous season in which two managers have already come and gone.

But City's quality shone through as Lucy Bronze struck the post in the opening stages and skipper White was denied by a fine Sandy MacIver save at the end of the first half.

The result means City's bid to complete a domestic cup double continues after beating arch-rivals Chelsea in the League Cup final just over a fortnight ago.

Manchester City and Everton face each other again in their next match, a WSL fixture on Wednesday night.