The Women's FA Cup - Quarter-finals
Man City WomenManchester City Women4Everton WomenEverton Women0

Manchester City Women 4-0 Everton Women: City cruise to FA Cup semi-finals

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City Women v Everton Women
Lauren Hemp starred in Manchester City's win

Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a firm win over fellow Women's Super League side Everton.

Lauren Hemp opened the scoring after 35 minutes from close range before adding a superb second shortly after the restart.

Caroline Weir netted City's third in the 61st minute from 25 yards out.

And Ellen White tapped in a cross late on as City reached the last four for the eighth consecutive season.

Everton were hoping to salvage something from a disastrous season in which two managers have already come and gone.

But City's quality shone through as Lucy Bronze struck the post in the opening stages and skipper White was denied by a fine Sandy MacIver save at the end of the first half.

The result means City's bid to complete a domestic cup double continues after beating arch-rivals Chelsea in the League Cup final just over a fortnight ago.

Manchester City and Everton face each other again in their next match, a WSL fixture on Wednesday night.

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Roebuck
  • 20BronzeSubstituted forStanwayat 72'minutes
  • 33Kennedy
  • 5GreenwoodSubstituted forMaceat 72'minutes
  • 3StokesSubstituted forBlakstadat 63'minutes
  • 24Walsh
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 19WeirSubstituted forCoombsat 63'minutes
  • 16Park
  • 18White
  • 15HempSubstituted forBeckieat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 10Stanway
  • 11Beckie
  • 13Raso
  • 21Shaw
  • 30Mace
  • 35Keating
  • 41Blakstad

Everton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MacIver
  • 3Turner
  • 5BjörnSubstituted forEmslieat 56'minutes
  • 6GeorgeSubstituted forMaierat 74'minutes
  • 30Pattinson
  • 17GrahamSubstituted forBennisonat 63'minutes
  • 22GalliSubstituted forMagillat 74'minutes
  • 7Dali
  • 8ChristiansenSubstituted forClintonat 87'minutes
  • 20Finnigan
  • 9DugganSubstituted forGauvinat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Magill
  • 11Emslie
  • 13Gauvin
  • 18Brosnan
  • 21Maier
  • 26Clinton
  • 28Bennison
Referee:
Lucy May

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home16
Away3
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City Women 4, Everton Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 4, Everton Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Valérie Gauvin (Everton Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City Women 4, Everton Women 0. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jessica Park (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Julie Blakstad.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Grace Clinton replaces Izzy Christiansen because of an injury.

  10. Post update

    Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Leonie Maier replaces Gabrielle George.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Valérie Gauvin replaces Toni Duggan.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Simone Magill replaces Aurora Galli.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Ruby Mace replaces Alex Greenwood.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Georgia Stanway replaces Lucy Bronze.

  18. Post update

    Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Claire Emslie (Everton Women).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women) header from very close range is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories