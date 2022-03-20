Match ends, Manchester City Women 4, Everton Women 0.
Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a firm win over fellow Women's Super League side Everton.
Lauren Hemp opened the scoring after 35 minutes from close range before adding a superb second shortly after the restart.
Caroline Weir netted City's third in the 61st minute from 25 yards out.
And Ellen White tapped in a cross late on as City reached the last four for the eighth consecutive season.
Everton were hoping to salvage something from a disastrous season in which two managers have already come and gone.
But City's quality shone through as Lucy Bronze struck the post in the opening stages and skipper White was denied by a fine Sandy MacIver save at the end of the first half.
The result means City's bid to complete a domestic cup double continues after beating arch-rivals Chelsea in the League Cup final just over a fortnight ago.
Manchester City and Everton face each other again in their next match, a WSL fixture on Wednesday night.
Line-ups
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Roebuck
- 20BronzeSubstituted forStanwayat 72'minutes
- 33Kennedy
- 5GreenwoodSubstituted forMaceat 72'minutes
- 3StokesSubstituted forBlakstadat 63'minutes
- 24Walsh
- 12Angeldahl
- 19WeirSubstituted forCoombsat 63'minutes
- 16Park
- 18White
- 15HempSubstituted forBeckieat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 10Stanway
- 11Beckie
- 13Raso
- 21Shaw
- 30Mace
- 35Keating
- 41Blakstad
Everton Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1MacIver
- 3Turner
- 5BjörnSubstituted forEmslieat 56'minutes
- 6GeorgeSubstituted forMaierat 74'minutes
- 30Pattinson
- 17GrahamSubstituted forBennisonat 63'minutes
- 22GalliSubstituted forMagillat 74'minutes
- 7Dali
- 8ChristiansenSubstituted forClintonat 87'minutes
- 20Finnigan
- 9DugganSubstituted forGauvinat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Magill
- 11Emslie
- 13Gauvin
- 18Brosnan
- 21Maier
- 26Clinton
- 28Bennison
- Referee:
- Lucy May
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 4, Everton Women 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Valérie Gauvin (Everton Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 4, Everton Women 0. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jessica Park (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Julie Blakstad.
Post update
Foul by Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Grace Clinton replaces Izzy Christiansen because of an injury.
Post update
Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Leonie Maier replaces Gabrielle George.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Valérie Gauvin replaces Toni Duggan.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Simone Magill replaces Aurora Galli.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Ruby Mace replaces Alex Greenwood.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Georgia Stanway replaces Lucy Bronze.
Post update
Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Claire Emslie (Everton Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women) header from very close range is high and wide to the left following a corner.