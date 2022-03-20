Manchester City Women v Everton Women

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Nathalie Björn.
Man City WomenManchester City Women0Everton WomenEverton Women0
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 4-2-3-1
Attempt missed. Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) header from very close range is too high following a set piece situation.
Ellen White (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women).
Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Poppy Pattinson.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.