The Women's FA Cup - Quarter-finals
Man City WomenManchester City Women0Everton WomenEverton Women0

Manchester City Women v Everton Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Roebuck
  • 20Bronze
  • 33Kennedy
  • 5Greenwood
  • 3Stokes
  • 24Walsh
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 19Weir
  • 16Park
  • 18White
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 10Stanway
  • 11Beckie
  • 13Raso
  • 21Shaw
  • 30Mace
  • 35Keating
  • 41Blakstad

Everton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MacIver
  • 3Turner
  • 5Björn
  • 6George
  • 30Pattinson
  • 17Graham
  • 22Galli
  • 7Dali
  • 8Christiansen
  • 20Finnigan
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 10Magill
  • 11Emslie
  • 13Gauvin
  • 18Brosnan
  • 21Maier
  • 26Clinton
  • 28Bennison
Referee:
Lucy May

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Nathalie Björn.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) header from very close range is too high following a set piece situation.

  3. Post update

    Ellen White (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Poppy Pattinson.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories