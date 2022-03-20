Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

West Ham United reached the FA Cup semi-finals with a narrow win over third-tier Ipswich Town at the Goldstar Ground.

Lisa Evans broke the deadlock for the Hammers in the 31st minute, poking the ball beyond onrushing Ipswich keeper Sarah Quantrill.

The 2019 runners-up had earlier struck the bar through a Lucy Parker header.

Ipswich were dogged defensively but rarely caused their Women's Super League opponents problems on the break.

The Tractor Girls were the lowest-ranked team remaining in the competition, sitting top of the National League Southern Premier Division.

The hosts have been superb in the league this season, losing just once and scoring 62 goals.

But West Ham's superior quality shone through as only poor finishing stopped the Hammers advancing with a bigger scoreline.

West Ham, who are into the final four of the FA Cup for only the second time, will find out their semi-final opponents when the draw is made on Monday.

They face Brighton next Sunday in their next match in the Women's Super League.