The Women's FA Cup - Quarter-finals
Ipswich Town WomenIpswich Town Women0West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women1

Ipswich Town 0-1 West Ham United: Hammers reach FA Cup semi-finals

Ipswich Town Women v West Ham United Women
Lisa Evans broke the deadlock as West Ham dominated

West Ham United reached the FA Cup semi-finals with a narrow win over third-tier Ipswich Town at the Goldstar Ground.

Lisa Evans broke the deadlock for the Hammers in the 31st minute, poking the ball beyond onrushing Ipswich keeper Sarah Quantrill.

The 2019 runners-up had earlier struck the bar through a Lucy Parker header.

Ipswich were dogged defensively but rarely caused their Women's Super League opponents problems on the break.

The Tractor Girls were the lowest-ranked team remaining in the competition, sitting top of the National League Southern Premier Division.

The hosts have been superb in the league this season, losing just once and scoring 62 goals.

But West Ham's superior quality shone through as only poor finishing stopped the Hammers advancing with a bigger scoreline.

West Ham, who are into the final four of the FA Cup for only the second time, will find out their semi-final opponents when the draw is made on Monday.

They face Brighton next Sunday in their next match in the Women's Super League.

Line-ups

Ipswich Town Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Quantrill
  • 24Peake
  • 12Smith
  • 8Lafayette
  • 23Hughes
  • 16HorwoodSubstituted forFloresat 59'minutes
  • 18RobertsonSubstituted forKingat 60'minutes
  • 11GreySubstituted forEganat 45'minutes
  • 15O'Brien
  • 7ThomasSubstituted forBrasero-Carreiraat 73'minutes
  • 14BarrattSubstituted forBiggsat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Boswell
  • 3Hubbard
  • 6Egan
  • 9Biggs
  • 10King
  • 19Flores
  • 21Brasero-Carreira
  • 22Bryant
  • 26Jackson

West Ham Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 2Wyne
  • 23CissokoSubstituted forFlahertyat 75'minutes
  • 15Parker
  • 22Fisk
  • 20JoelSubstituted forBrynjarsdóttirat 67'minutes
  • 33HousseinSubstituted forYallopat 74'minutes
  • 17FilisSubstituted forHasegawaat 67'minutes
  • 4Stringer
  • 7EvansSubstituted forLonghurstat 90'minutes
  • 9Walker

Substitutes

  • 5Flaherty
  • 10Svitková
  • 12Longhurst
  • 13Yallop
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 18Leat
  • 19Leon
  • 25Garrard
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
Referee:
Amy Fearns
Attendance:
2,000

Match Stats

Home TeamIpswich Town WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home1
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ipswich Town Women 0, West Ham United Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ipswich Town Women 0, West Ham United Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yui Hasegawa (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Zoe Barratt.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Kate Longhurst replaces Lisa Evans.

  6. Post update

    Silvana Flores (Ipswich Town Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) header from very close range is just a bit too high.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Yui Hasegawa (West Ham United Women).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tameka Yallop (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Maddie Biggs (Ipswich Town Women).

  12. Post update

    Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Ipswich Town Women. Conceded by Lucy Parker.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Ipswich Town Women. Maddie Biggs replaces Zoe Barratt.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Silvana Flores (Ipswich Town Women).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Gilly Flaherty replaces Hawa Cissoko.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Tameka Yallop replaces Halle Houssein.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Ipswich Town Women. Sarah Brasero-Carreira replaces Natasha Thomas because of an injury.

