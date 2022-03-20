The Women's FA Cup - Quarter-finals
Ipswich Town WomenIpswich Town Women0West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0

Ipswich Town Women v West Ham United Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Ipswich Town Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Quantrill
  • 24Peake
  • 12Smith
  • 8Lafayette
  • 23Hughes
  • 16Horwood
  • 18Robertson
  • 11Grey
  • 15O'Brien
  • 7Thomas
  • 14Barratt

Substitutes

  • 2Boswell
  • 3Hubbard
  • 6Egan
  • 9Biggs
  • 10King
  • 19Flores
  • 21Brasero-Carreira
  • 22Bryant
  • 26Jackson

West Ham Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 2Wyne
  • 23Cissoko
  • 15Parker
  • 22Fisk
  • 20Joel
  • 33Houssein
  • 17Filis
  • 4Stringer
  • 7Evans
  • 9Walker

Substitutes

  • 5Flaherty
  • 10Svitková
  • 12Longhurst
  • 13Yallop
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 18Leat
  • 19Leon
  • 25Garrard
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Anna Grey (Ipswich Town Women).

  2. Post update

    Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Lucy O'Brien (Ipswich Town Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Grace Fisk (West Ham United Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucy O'Brien (Ipswich Town Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 20th March 2022

Top Stories