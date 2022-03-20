Ipswich Town Women v West Ham United Women

Foul by Anna Grey (Ipswich Town Women).
Ipswich Town WomenIpswich Town Women0West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Formation 3-4-1-2
Formation 5-3-2
Foul by Anna Grey (Ipswich Town Women).
Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lucy O'Brien (Ipswich Town Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grace Fisk (West Ham United Women).
Attempt missed. Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Lucy O'Brien (Ipswich Town Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.