McCann 'can't wait to get started' with Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Under-21 midfielder Charlie McCann says the switch of allegiance from the Republic of Ireland was a "straightforward' decision.

The Rangers teenager, who played for the Republic U17 and U19 teams, received a first call-up to the Northern Ireland U21 squad on Thursday.

"I think it's a great decision for me," said the 19-year-old.

"It comes with a few complications but I don't think the actual changeover was too difficult."

He added: "It was a pretty straightforward decision after speaking to the staff at Northern Ireland.

"It's a great development pathway, there's obviously the connection with Rangers and the fact my dad and all his family are from Belfast is a big factor in the decision - they are all proud of me to represent Northern Ireland."

Catching the eye

Coventry-born McCann has impressed for the Scottish club's B team since joining from Manchester United in a deal worth a reported £750,000 last summer.

McCann is the the latest player to make a switch between the Republic and Northern Ireland in recent years - Oxford midfielder Mark Sykes, who went in the opposite direction, was handed a first call-up to the Republic squad on Friday.

McCann has brushed off criticism following the move, which was also influenced by Rangers team-mate Steven Davis, Northern Ireland's captain and record cap-holder on 132.

Charlie McCann in youth action for the Republic of Ireland

"You've always got to be aware that it's going to come (criticism) but you don't look at it much and pay attention to it, so it hasn't bothered me too much," he said.

"Steven and I have had a few chats - he's told me there's a clear pathway to the senior team and hopefully that all goes well.

"The number of caps he has is amazing so he's a big role model and you've got to look up to him, take tips from him to further yourself in the game.

"I'm buzzing and can't wait to get started now and meet up with the U21 team. It's the next step in my development and hopefully I'll get as much experience out of that to benefit me also with the club."

High praise

Northern Ireland senior manager Ian Baraclough said McCann "has a great a career ahead of him" while Davis also rates the teenager highly.

Injuries have resulted in Davis only playing five minutes of first-team football for Rangers, who overcame Red Star Belgrade on aggregate in the Europa League on Thursday to reach the quarter-final stage for the first time since 2008.

Davis is fit again and in the senior Northern Ireland squad for this month's friendlies against Luxembourg and Hungary.

Steven Davis is set to add to his 132 caps in two friendlies this month

"It's been difficult for me but I'm absolutely delighted and boys were excellent in Belgrade - it's an exciting journey to be on and we're all looking for more," said the 37-year-old.

"I'm looking forward to the international friendlies and it's a good opportunity to give players some game time.

"Charlie's been training regularly with us and he's making good progress. If he continues to acquit himself in the right way and keeps pushing himself then he's got a really good career in front of him.

"It's great to see (switch to NI) because of the quality he possesses and the potential he has. The manager's keen to give young players a chance and we've a seen a number of young progress in the last few years.

"Hopefully Charlie can be the next one and it's not long before we see him in the senior set-up as well."