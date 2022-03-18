Last updated on .From the section Celtic

David Turnbull (far right) could return against Ross County but Kyogo Furuhashi (far left) is still in recovery

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Ross County Venue: Celtic Park Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to live commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

David Turnbull is "itching to get back out there" after recovering from a hamstring injury, says Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Scotland midfielder, 22, has been out since the Celtic's League Cup final win over Hibernian on 19 December.

But he could return to action in the Scottish Premiership league leaders' meeting with Ross County on Saturday.

"He'll be important for us. He was fantastic for us first half of the year," said Postecoglou.

"He's a quality player, he's a goal threat, he's good on set pieces and I think he adds something to our team

"He's trained the last 10 days and worked hard in rehab. I know he's itching to get back out there. Watching him train, he's ready to go."

Postecoglou's side, who could go six points clear before nearest challengers Rangers play on Sunday, was also asked about forward Kyogo Furuhashi's return.

The Japan international's last appearance was the Boxing Day win against St Johnstone, in which he aggravated a hamstring injury.

"Not sure, we'll just wait and see," said Postecoglou. "If you go by timelines, Dave got injured before Kyogo, so you can read into that what you like.

"Without putting any sort of timeframes on it, he's working through his rehab and I'm sure he'll be available soon."