Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

With eight Scottish Premiership games to go and three before the league splits, it's getting close to crunch time.

This is your one-stop-shop for the weekend team news, statistics and team selectors.

All matches kick off Saturday at 15:00 GMT except where stated

Aberdeen v Hibernian

Long-term injury absentees Andy Considine and Marley Watkins are back in Aberdeen's squad but Saturday's match comes too soon for Mikey Devlin and Matty Kennedy.

Hibernian hope to have captain Paul Hanlon back following injury while fellow defender Rocky Bushiri returns after a two-match suspension. Left-back Josh Doig is expected to be fit despite a recent knock but goalkeeper Matt Macey and midfielders Ewan Henderson and Jake Doyle-Hayes are doubtful and Paul McGinn, Kevin Nisbet, Demetri Mitchell and Kyle Magennis are expected to remain sidelined.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "I am not suggesting for a minute that I am expecting miracles from the two guys (Considine and Watkins). We need to be fair to them and manage them properly. They are two big players, two very influential players when fit and good members of the squad."

Hibernian head coach Shaun Maloney: "It's intense. Every game feels huge. There are five or six teams now really fighting for the top six and then after that the top four. The top four for any club would be huge because it gets you into the (European) qualifying rounds. We know what we want to do, but we have to go and do it."

Did you know? Both of this season's Scottish Premiership meetings of Aberdeen and Hibernian have ended in 1-0 home wins.

Celtic v Ross County

Celtic have Liel Abada, Jota and David Turnbull available, the latter having been out since December. Winger James Forrest misses out with a minor injury while forward Kyogo Furuhashi is still out.

Ross County have David Cancola and Keith Watson back fit but goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer remains out following complications with a broken nose and recent signing Josh Sims is still not available.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor: "The players look ready, they look hungry, they are training well and we are looking forward to the game on Saturday. The new players have been absolutely fantastic up to now - they understand it, they get the responsibility that they have to the supporters, to the club."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I want my players to go out there with their shoulders back and their chests out and having as much belief in their own ability as possible, because I certainly believe in them and my staff believe in them. The last 20 games or something, we are third in the form guide. That's something they should grasp on to."

Did you know? Celtic have won each of their past seven home league games against Ross County but the Staggies have won their last three league games.

Heart of Midlothian v Livingston

Josh Ginnelly and Alex Cochrane are expected back in Hearts' squad but Michael Smith, Cammy Devlin and John Souttar are missing while Gary Mackay-Steven is close to a comeback.

Livingston striker Bruce Anderson is struggling with an ankle injury.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "So far, it's been a good season. But that's the key, so far. We still have a lot to do. We have to try and secure that third spot in the league. I've got a good group here and for the injured players this gives them a carrot to try and get back - not just for Saturday but for a Scottish Cup semi-final (against Hibernian)."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "We have some really tough fixtures and we are not getting ahead of ourselves. For the club to finish in the top six again would be absolutely huge in terms of achievement. That would be the third year running we would finish in the top six but it is a long way off. There are difficult fixtures coming up."

Did you know? Hearts are unbeaten in 10 Premiership home games against Livingston, who have won only one of their past 19 top-flight meetings with Hearts.

St Johnstone v Motherwell

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will miss Motherwell's visit after contracting Covid-19. Shaun Rooney, Callum Booth and Murray Davidson are all fit to return while Tom Sang could also be available after being forced off against Hibernian. Craig Bryson, Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon remain on the sidelines.

Bevis Mugabe is suspended for Well. Mark O'Hara returned to training and will be assessed as will a couple of other unnamed players who are carrying knocks. Barry Maguire is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his quad.

St Johnstone assistant manager Steven MacLean: "It's not ideal the manager being missing obviously but we've done plenty of work all week so the players know what's expected of them. The most important thing is the manager's health and he's fine and well."

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "We have three opportunities to get as many points as possible. We know we have been right on the verge of taking those points. We understand that we need to improve at both ends of the pitch but the belief is still there without a shadow of a doubt."

Did you know? St Johnstone have only suffered two defeats in their past 15 home league matches against Motherwell but Well have lost neither of their two league matches with Saints this season.

St Mirren v Dundee United

St Mirren are likely to be without Jordan Jones for several weeks while Matt Millar's hamstring issue has developed into something more serious, which could put him out for the rest of the season.

Ian Harkes will miss out for Dundee United while Tony Watt remains a doubt despite returning to training. Peter Pawlett is out for the season.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "St Mirren have not been in the top six for a long, long time. It's very much there to play for. It's a difficult period of the season to be honest because it's a short-term goal in the next three games."

Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew on DUTV: "We realise it's big games coming up. We want to get in that top six, that's a big push for us, and once you are in that you can then push for European places and all these things become an option and a good carrot that's dangled in front of you. It is tight."

Did you know? St Mirren are unbeaten in their past five league meetings with Dundee United, who are without a win in 10 away league games.

Dundee v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Mark McGhee will be in the dugout for the first time as Dundee manager after serving a six-game touchline ban, during which he also had with Covid. Midfielder and captain Charlie Adam is still a few weeks away from a return and defender Lee Ashcroft misses out with a hamstring injury. Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins is also out.

Ianis Hagi and Nnamdi Ofoborh remain out for Rangers. John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos picked up knocks in Thursday's Europa League meeting with Red Star Belgrade but are expected to be in the squad for Sunday's game.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee: "I have to say that the impact on me personally the stress that being away from the dugout, not just the fact that I had Covid and was at home for two of the games, but even for the other four games it was dreadful, it was much much worse than I imagined it would be. Before I thought, 'this will be fine I will manage this', but it was horrible and in terms of the influence I could have on the side, it wasn't a lot."

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "I'm more than happy to have almost all players on board in the last phase of the season. Everyone is fighting for starting places so it is good competition we have now. You feel the energy and desire to keep going."

Did you know? Dundee have lost five of their past six league meetings with Rangers but the Dens Park side have beaten their Ibrox counterparts twice at home in the Scottish Premiership era.

