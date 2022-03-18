Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers have been drawn against Sporting Braga of Portugal in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The Scottish side will face either German club RB Leipzig or Atalanta of Italy if they reach the semi-finals.

The two-legged quarter-finals will take place on 7 and 14 April with the semi-finals on 28 April and 5 May.

Braga are fourth in the Portuguese league, sitting behind the country's three biggest clubs Porto, Sporting Lisbon and Benfica.

Rangers faced Braga in the last 32 of the Europa League two years ago, Steven Gerrard's side winning 4-2 on aggregate after a thrilling first leg at Ibrox.

Gerrard's side pulled off an astonishing late comeback to haul themselves back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 and then secure their progress with a 1-0 victory in Portugal.

In the rest of the draw, West Ham United were paired with French club Lyon and Frankfurt of Germany drew in-form Barcelona.

Rangers reached the last eight this season thanks to a 4-2 aggregate win against Red Star Belgrade of Serbia, winning 3-0 at Ibrox then losing the away leg 2-1.

The final will be held in Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday, 18 May.

More to follow.