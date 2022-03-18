Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Cyrus Christie (left) has previously played for fellow Championship sides Coventry City, Derby County, Middlesbrough, Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

Cyrus Christie says a permanent move to Swansea City would be "a great option" when the time comes to decide on his future this summer.

Christie, 29, is on loan at Swansea until the end of the season, when his contract with parent-club Fulham expires and he becomes a free agent.

Swansea head coach Russell Martin has said he would he like to keep January-signing Christie for the long term.

"I just have to see how things go," Christie said.

Christie has previously been cool about potentially extending his stay at the Liberty Stadium, but hinted family reasons will factor into his thinking.

"I am thoroughly enjoying my time here and Swansea for me is a great option," he said.

"I have fitted in so well and sometimes you just have to look for happiness rather than look for where other things can take you.

"You have to see what is best for you and your family. Now I have a little one, it's not just me making a decision for myself, I have to make a decision for other people.

"In football, I always say to the young lads, look for what makes you happy because that is where you are going to enjoy your football."

Christie has impressed since joining Swansea in January having been marginalised at Fulham, where he made only one appearance in the first half of the season.

The Republic of Ireland international has scored twice in 13 Swansea games having taken a pay-cut in order to push through his move to Wales.

The question now may be whether they can reach agreement with Christie over a long-term deal.

"I have felt at home here from day one," Christie added.

"It's kind of made me start enjoying football again - at times it has been tough over the last couple of seasons.

"I will see what happens at the end of the season. People will put their budgets in place. I can't really do anything until people put offers in front of me."

Martin, whose side host Birmingham City on Saturday, hopes Christie will be part of a deeper Swansea squad in 2022-23.

Martin's team are 15th in the Championship, 12 points short of the top six and 19 clear of the bottom three.

"When we have had the chance to be consistent with the starting XI, I think we have shown we can match anyone on our day," he said.

"I think we need a bit more depth next season and we need a couple of specialists in certain areas."