Midfielder Williams has been dogged by repeated injuries since joining Bristol City in August 2020

Bristol City hope to have midfielder Joe Williams back within three weeks after he went off with a hamstring injury in the 2-0 defeat at Barnsley.

The 25-year-old lasted just 16 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

He has made 18 league appearances this season but has only played a full 90 minutes five times.

"There's a bit of relief that it's not going to be something that potentially finishes his season," Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson told BBC Radio Bristol.

"It's a setback for him, of course, but it's part and parcel of his road to recovery I'm afraid."

Williams has repeatedly suffered with injuries, including to his hamstring, during his two years with Bristol City.

However, Pearson confirmed that the injury is not to the tendon of Williams' hamstring and therefore not the same which ruled him out for almost two months at the end of November.

Williams, who joined from Wigan Athletic in August 2020, featured only once for the team last season.

Prior to this setback, he has been absent three times with injury since last July and Pearson has acknowledged the need to continually manage the midfielder's recovery and playing time going forward.

But when Alex Scott went off with an ankle injury 39 minutes into the match against Barnsley, Williams was called upon sooner than anticipated, before departing himself early in the second half.

"I'll suggest that between now and the end of the season, when he's back, he won't play midweek games. He'll be up for consideration from week to week but probably not in midweek squads," Pearson said.

"That is something that I think will minimise the risk further."

Pearson said Scott, 18, had returned to training this week and could potentially be available for their home game against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Set-piece problems

Bristol City lie 18th in the Championship after the midweek loss after conceding two first-half goals from corners. Set pieces have consistently been a defensive issue this season and Pearson said the defenders were "frustrated".

"Unfortunately we don't have reliable markers, so we might have to find a different solution," he said.

"Players are unable to stay with the man they are designated, which has been a huge problem for us.

"Chris Martin is probably our most reliable defender. I'm sure our centre backs won't be particularly pleased to hear me say that, but that's the reality of our situation," Pearson continued.

"But we conceded far too many goals from the centre of the penalty box because we have been unable to deal with our opponents. It's a frustration but all we can do is work at it, try and find a different way to work at it."

While the Robins struggled creating opportunities going forward during the first half of the season, their goals per game record has improved since the new year.

However, since January they are conceding more goals per game than the period of August to December, with 30 goals let in during their past 14 league matches, compared to 37 goals over 24 during the first half of the season.

"Our lack of creativity at the start of the season was a concern for us, we've addressed that, we've started scoring more goals but unfortunately we've shipped far too many goals," Pearson added.

"That's something that both in the short term but the longer term will need addressing."