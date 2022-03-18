Last updated on .From the section Football

Russia reached the quarter-finals of their home World Cup in 2018 before being beaten by Croatia on penalties

Russia's request to suspend their ban from competing in the World Cup play-offs has been rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Fifa suspended Russian national teams from all competitions in February following the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia appealed against the decision and wanted to be allowed to play until the court had heard the full appeal, for which no date has yet been set.

They were due to play Poland on 24 March in a World Cup qualifier.

Poland had previously said they would boycott the play-off game before Fifa banned Russian teams from competing.

The Poles have been given a bye to the final on 29 March, where they will play either Sweden or the Czech Republic.

"The challenged decision remains in force and all Russian teams and clubs continue to be suspended from participation in Fifa competitions," a Cas statement read.

"The Cas arbitration proceedings continue. No hearing has been fixed yet."

Cas also upheld Uefa's ban on Russian teams taking part in its competitions for the duration of its proceedings earlier this week.