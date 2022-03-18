Last updated on .From the section Derby

Colin Kazim-Richards was injured in Tuesday's game at Blackburn

Derby County striker Colin Kazim-Richards could miss the rest of their Championship relegation battle with an ankle injury.

The 32-year-old, who has scored four goals this season, left on a stretcher in Tuesday's defeat at Blackburn.

The Rams are six points off safety with eight games to go.

"It's not great news on Colin. We're awaiting a specialist opinion but it looks unlikely he'll play again this season," said Rams boss Wayne Rooney.

"We're losing an experienced player, but that creates an opportunity for others."