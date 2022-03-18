Chelsea to play Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals

Holders Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Manchester City will play Atletico Madrid, while Liverpool tackle Benfica and Bayern Munich take on Villarreal.

In the semi-finals, the winner of the Chelsea v Real Madrid tie will face Atletico Madrid or Manchester City, while Benfica or Liverpool will play either Villarreal or Bayern Munich.

The two-leg quarter-finals take place on 5-6 April and 12-13 April.

The first legs of the semi-finals will be on 26-27 April, and the second legs on 3-4 May.

The Stade de France in Paris will host the final on Saturday, 28 May after it was moved from St Petersburg after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Quarter-final draw

Chelsea v Real Madrid

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid

Villarreal v Bayern Munich

Benfica v Liverpool

Semi-final draw

Manchester City or Atletico Madrid v Chelsea or Real Madrid

Benfica or Liverpool v Villarreal or Bayern Munich

Comments

Join the conversation

107 comments

  • Comment posted by ViceCompany, today at 11:26

    Best possible draw for Liverpool. That Chelsea vs Real Madrid game is going to be spicy

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 11:31

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      They have been given a pass to the semi finals.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 11:27

    Who are MU playing???

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 11:34

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      dont care. what matters is liverpool got the easier draw again. something is DEFINITELY up

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 11:28

    Amazing how the 3 English teams did not draw each other and the 3 Spanish teams did not draw each other.
    Almost defies the laws of probability.

    • Reply posted by eshrenno, today at 11:30

      eshrenno replied:
      Read your user name as my reply lol but I get your point

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 11:27

    Where's Utd? 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Dr Sausage, today at 11:20

    City vs Chelsea….Pep gonna choke again?

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 11:23

      Bloomoon replied:
      Ha you gonna struggle getting past Real, playing your home leg in an empty stadium and Benzema/Modric on fire in the Bernabeu

  • Comment posted by DR1, today at 11:29

    Chelsea gonna have to get a Megabus to Madrid presumably

  • Comment posted by Psychoarsenalysis, today at 11:28

    Liverpool gets the weakest team. Only English team to play second leg at home, fortunate

    • Reply posted by so my granddaughter says, today at 11:29

      so my granddaughter says replied:
      Yes, quite fortunate but are you saying Benfica are pushovers?

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 11:27

    As a Liverpool fan got the draw I wanted.

  • Comment posted by Localist, today at 11:26

    For a moment on the live feed I thought we were going to be told the breaking news that the final would be Benfica/Liverpool/Villarreal/Bayern Munich v Man City/Atletico Madrid/Chelsea/Real Madrid :D

  • Comment posted by Good Kind Crake, today at 11:29

    Can't wait for Liverpool fans to claim that other teams always get easy draws...

    • Reply posted by so my granddaughter says, today at 11:31

      so my granddaughter says replied:
      Why would we say that? Besides what's your point?

  • Comment posted by so my granddaughter says, today at 11:27

    Obviously no team is easy at this stage but, as a Liverpool fan to get Benfica and avoid both of the other English clubs in the semis( should we get through) has to be a reasonable draw for us.

    City/Real v Liverpool final.

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:34

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      These comments from Liverpool fans should be printed off and pinned on the wall of Benfica's changing room.

  • Comment posted by Ronny Rosen-chin, today at 11:27

    Great draw, should make for some classics.

  • Comment posted by what, today at 11:26

    Bye bye Chelski

    • Reply posted by Kev, today at 11:29

      Kev replied:
      Everyone said that last year in the semi. WHO WENT THROUGH ??????

  • Comment posted by J K wilkinson, today at 11:35

    And they’ve got the return leg at home to boot too. Looks like only Liverpool will progress to the semis, from the English teams

  • Comment posted by KTBFFH, today at 11:34

    I'm happy to have avoided the English clubs and Bayern. Chelsea v Real the tie of the round.

  • Comment posted by Webby, today at 11:34

    Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool and Bayern should comfortably get through to the semis. From there on can only see a Man City vs Liverpool final.

    As a Chelsea fan that hurts, but over 2 legs I think we can only dream of beating Man City. Liverpool also far too good for Bayern who are not what they used to be.

  • Comment posted by BassWizard, today at 11:34

    Nice easy draw for CFC. Real have tried 5 times to beat us in Europe & never done it, including last year's semis

  • Comment posted by ipsa scientia potestas est, today at 11:34

    Champions League?

    It isn't just for champions and it isn't a league. It should be renamed the Cash Cow Trophy as it's sole purpose is to keep rich European clubs rich.

  • Comment posted by bridgeboy, today at 11:33

    Liverpool fans won't be complaining that other sides always get easy draws this time !

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 11:32

    Chelsea have never lost to Real Madrid…pretty remarkable for a small team from Fulham against 13 time European champions

