Chelsea to play Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals
Holders Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
Manchester City will play Atletico Madrid, while Liverpool tackle Benfica and Bayern Munich take on Villarreal.
In the semi-finals, the winner of the Chelsea v Real Madrid tie will face Atletico Madrid or Manchester City, while Benfica or Liverpool will play either Villarreal or Bayern Munich.
The two-leg quarter-finals take place on 5-6 April and 12-13 April.
The first legs of the semi-finals will be on 26-27 April, and the second legs on 3-4 May.
The Stade de France in Paris will host the final on Saturday, 28 May after it was moved from St Petersburg after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Quarter-final draw
Chelsea v Real Madrid
Manchester City v Atletico Madrid
Villarreal v Bayern Munich
Benfica v Liverpool
Semi-final draw
Manchester City or Atletico Madrid v Chelsea or Real Madrid
Benfica or Liverpool v Villarreal or Bayern Munich
