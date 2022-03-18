Chelsea to play Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals

Breaking news

Holders Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Manchester City will play Atletico Madrid, while Liverpool tackle Benfica and Bayern Munich take on Villarreal.

In the semi-finals, the winner of the Chelsea v Real Madrid tie will face Atletico Madrid or Manchester City, while Benfica or Liverpool will play either Villarreal or Bayern Munich.

The two-leg quarter-finals take place on 5-6 April and 12-13 April.

The first legs of the semi-finals will be on 26-27 April, and the second legs on 3-4 May.

The Stade de France in Paris will host the final on Saturday, 28 May after it was moved from St Petersburg after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Quarter-final draw

Chelsea v Real Madrid

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid

Villarreal v Bayern Munich

Benfica v Liverpool

Semi-final draw

Manchester City or Atletico Madrid v Chelsea or Real Madrid

Benfica or Liverpool v Villarreal or Bayern Munich

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

45 comments

  • Comment posted by KingCarlos, today at 11:30

    Great result for LFC especially with Man City playing AM

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 11:29

    Liverpool have more European Cups than Utd, City, Chelsea, Spurs, Everton and Arsenal put together.

  • Comment posted by DR1, today at 11:29

    Chelsea gonna have to get a Megabus to Madrid presumably

  • Comment posted by MonkeyBoots, today at 11:29

    After the way they got past PSG, Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium is becoming a fortress again, They are going to be dark horses to win the trophy

  • Comment posted by John Mason, today at 11:29

    I guess they better get on Ryanair / Easyjet quick before the prices go up!

  • Comment posted by You, today at 11:29

    Liverpool just became MASSIVE favourites to win the the UCL

  • Comment posted by Good Kind Crake, today at 11:29

    Can't wait for Liverpool fans to claim that other teams always get easy draws...

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 11:28

    Amazing how the 3 English teams did not draw each other and the 3 Spanish teams did not draw each other.
    Almost defies the laws of probability.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 11:28

    Joke competition.

  • Comment posted by Navjot Sidhu, today at 11:28

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 11:28

    Thank god Athletico knocked us out!

  • Comment posted by boydyda2nd, today at 11:28

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by eshrenno, today at 11:28

    Number 7 is coming home

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 11:28

    Utd Fans will be reaching for their Real Madrid Shirts no doubt!

  • Comment posted by Psychoarsenalysis, today at 11:28

    Liverpool gets the weakest team. Only English team to play second leg at home, fortunate

    • Reply posted by so my granddaughter says, today at 11:29

      so my granddaughter says replied:
      Yes, quite fortunate but are you saying Benfica are pushovers?

  • Comment posted by sportsfan40s, today at 11:28

    Real Madrid v Man City
    Liverpool v Bayern
    Then final Liverpool 2 Real Madrid 1

    • Reply posted by Psychoarsenalysis, today at 11:30

      Psychoarsenalysis replied:
      City 2 - Bayern 1

  • Comment posted by A bloke, today at 11:27

    Liverpool v Real Madrid final

  • Comment posted by so my granddaughter says, today at 11:27

    Obviously no team is easy at this stage but, as a Liverpool fan to get Benfica and avoid both of the other English clubs in the semis( should we get through) has to be a reasonable draw for us.

    City/Real v Liverpool final.

  • Comment posted by dan, today at 11:27

    Liverpool vs city in the final hopefully

  • Comment posted by Ronny Rosen-chin, today at 11:27

    Great draw, should make for some classics.

