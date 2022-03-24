Jonny Evans was not included in manager Ian Baraclough's original 25-man squad for the Luxembourg game

Luxembourg v Northern Ireland Venue: Stade de Luxembourg Date: Friday, 25 March Kick-off: 19:15 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds; Live text commentary and report on the BBC

Jonny Evans admitted he had no inkling he might be able to play in Northern Ireland's friendly against Luxembourg on Friday night until last week.

The defender was a surprise addition to Ian Baraclough's squad on Monday after making a sooner-than-expected return from a hamstring injury as a substitute in Leicester's win over Brentford.

"Brendan Rodgers spoke to me on Friday afternoon and asked if I was able to play at the weekend against Brentford and maybe get some minutes from the bench," explained the 34-year-old.

"That opened up the possibility of coming away with Northern Ireland. I probably wasn't meant to train with Leicester until this week, that's something I haven't done yet, but I've been able to come away with the boys and can hopefully get some minutes on Friday night."

Evans, who had been managing a long-term foot problem prior to suffering a hamstring injury in December, will start Friday's game and assess his condition at half-time as he eases his way back in.

"With a hamstring injury you have a timescale on it so I could get my head around it a bit easier," he said. "The first month was not too bad and as you get closer you get more excited.

"The most difficult part has been trying to push, as I'm sure most players do, to get back quicker, nagging the physios to speed it up.

"I'm pleased with how everything has gone in the rehab and the last two training sessions with the Northern Ireland boys has been great for me and exactly what I needed."

Evans return 'a nice boost'

Baraclough said of Evans' inclusion: "It was a nice surprise. Brendan had asked Adam Sadler, the coach at Leicester who obviously works with us, if he could give me a ring and see if it was feasible to get him involved.

"We had a long think about it - maybe five seconds! - and then it was, 'Tell him he's in'. It's a nice boost. We wanted as many people here as possible going forward into the squad (for the summer).

"We need to start a new cycle of games leading up to the Euro qualifiers and he's a massive part of it, you see what he can do for the group.

"It was one of those nice phone calls. When Sads [coach Adam Sadler] rang I thought he was going to be pulling out with Covid!"

'Friendly games mean something'

Northern Ireland hope to build on some encouraging displays and results late in their World Cup qualifying campaign when they face Luxembourg and then Hungary in Belfast in another friendly on Tuesday.

"I want both performances to be positive and take the game to the opposition as I've always said that friendly games mean something.

"There are no throw-away games. We don't get enough time together for that.

"There have been a few line-ups in Nations League matches and friendlies that have been experimental but if you look at the teams in most of those marches the core of the group has been involved in most.

"There's a big emphasis on winning games - it's a great habit to have, If we can take the momentum from November and get two good results here that will be pleasing."