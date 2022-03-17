Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Charlie McCann (left) has played for the Republic of Ireland's Under-17s and Under-19s

Rangers' Charlie McCann has been named in the Northern Ireland Under-21 squad for their upcoming games after switching his international eligibility from the Republic of Ireland.

Coventry-born McCann has played for the Republic's Under-17s and Under-19s.

McCann, 19, is among a number of new players in John Schofield's Northern Ireland Under-21 squad.

His Rangers club-mate Ross McCausland and Dungannon Swifts player Terry Devlin are among the newcomers.

Everton midfielder Isaac Price, Rotherham forward Ciaran McGuckin and Norwich under-23 goalkeeper Dylan Berry, like McCausland and Devlin, are included after having previously played for the Northern Ireland Under-19s.

Middlesbrough midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce, Sunderland right back Trai Hume and Fleetwood Town winger Paddy Lane are not involved having earned call-ups to Ian Baraclough's senior squad for the friendlies against Luxembourg and Hungary later this month.

However, Schofield's squad does include senior caps Alfie McCalmont and Ethan Galbraith.

Chelsea defender Sam McClelland, Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor and Rangers player Chris McKee, currently on loan at Linfield, are named in the squad for the Euro 2023 qualifier in Slovakia on 25 Marcy and friendly against France's Under-21s in Calais three days later.

Northern Ireland Under-21s' scheduled home qualifier against their Russian counterparts on 29 March has been cancelled following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Schofield's side will be aiming to complete a double against Slovakia after beating them 1-0 at Mourneview Park last September.

Slovakia are sit third in the six-team group with nine points from six games - three points ahead of fifth-placed Northern Ireland.

Spain head the group from the second-placed Russians who are suspended until further notice.

Northern Ireland Under-21 squad

Goalkeepers: Webber (Portsmouth), Berry (Norwich City)

Defenders: Donnelly (Nottingham Forest), Johnston (Fleetwood Town), Scott (St Patrick's Athletic, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), McClelland (Chelsea), Balmer (Larne), Cousin-Dawson (Bradford City), Smyth (Oxford United)

Midfielders: Charles (Manchester City), Galbraith (Doncaster Rovers, on loan from Manchester United), Stewart (Norwich City), McCalmont (Morecambe - on loan from Leeds United), McKee (Linfield, on loan from Rangers), Devlin (Dungannon Swifts), Price (Everton), McCann (Rangers)

Forwards: O'Neill (Cliftonville), Taylor (Nottingham Forest), McCausland (Rangers), McGovern (Newry City), McGuckin (Rotherham United)