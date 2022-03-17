Europa League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
GalatasarayGalatasaray1BarcelonaBarcelona2

Galatasaray 1-2 Barcelona: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores winner to send Barca through

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) in action for Barcelona against Galatasaray in the Europa League
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) has scored seven goals in his past seven appearances for Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his seventh goal in as many games to help Barcelona beat Galatasaray in the Europa League.

The ex-Arsenal player hit the winner to complete an impressive comeback after Galatasaray had taken the lead.

With the tie poised at 0-0 after the first leg, Brazilian defender Marcao gave the hosts the lead before Pedri equalised with a fine individual goal.

Aubameyang's 49th-minute winner sent Barca into Friday's quarter-final draw.

Barca ran down the clock, infuriating the home crowd who started throwing bottles and plastic cups onto the field and the referee stopped the game for a few minutes while the Galatasaray players tried to calm things down.

Aubameyang, 32, joined Barcelona on a free transfer in February after four years at Arsenal and the Gabon forward has been an impressive signing.

Xavi's side had dropped into the Europa League after finishing third during the group stage of the Champions League, behind Bayern Munich and Benfica.

Line-ups

Galatasaray

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 93Boey
  • 25Nelsson
  • 45do Nascimento TeixeiraBooked at 29mins
  • 6van AanholtBooked at 72minsSubstituted forBayramat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 4Antalyali
  • 22Kutlu
  • 8BabelSubstituted forDervisogluat 74'minutes
  • 33CicâldauSubstituted forMorutanat 74'minutes
  • 7Aktürkoglu
  • 18GomisSubstituted forAhmed Abdallahat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Muslera
  • 5Öztürk
  • 11Ahmed Abdallah
  • 13Çipe
  • 15Pulgar
  • 19Bayram
  • 21Morutan
  • 24Arslan
  • 53Yilmaz
  • 54Kilinç
  • 67Dervisoglu

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2DestSubstituted forAraújoat 56'minutes
  • 24GarcíaBooked at 41mins
  • 3PiquéSubstituted forLengletat 81'minutes
  • 18AlbaBooked at 87mins
  • 21de JongSubstituted forPaez Gaviriaat 68'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 27mins
  • 16González López
  • 11TraoréSubstituted forDembéléat 45'minutes
  • 25AubameyangSubstituted forDepayat 82'minutes
  • 19Torres

Substitutes

  • 4Araújo
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 7Dembélé
  • 9Depay
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 30Paez Gaviria
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamGalatasarayAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home9
Away19
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Galatasaray 1, Barcelona 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Galatasaray 1, Barcelona 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a headed pass.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Olimpiu Morutan (Galatasaray).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets tries a through ball, but Ferran Torres is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross following a set piece situation.

  8. Booking

    Omer Bayram (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Memphis Depay (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Omer Bayram (Galatasaray).

  11. Booking

    Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Galatasaray. Omer Bayram replaces Patrick van Aanholt.

  13. Post update

    Memphis Depay (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray).

  15. Post update

    Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Marcão (Galatasaray).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Memphis Depay replaces Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Clément Lenglet replaces Gerard Piqué.

  19. Booking

    Gavi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

