Match ends, Galatasaray 1, Barcelona 2.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his seventh goal in as many games to help Barcelona beat Galatasaray in the Europa League.
The ex-Arsenal player hit the winner to complete an impressive comeback after Galatasaray had taken the lead.
With the tie poised at 0-0 after the first leg, Brazilian defender Marcao gave the hosts the lead before Pedri equalised with a fine individual goal.
Aubameyang's 49th-minute winner sent Barca into Friday's quarter-final draw.
Barca ran down the clock, infuriating the home crowd who started throwing bottles and plastic cups onto the field and the referee stopped the game for a few minutes while the Galatasaray players tried to calm things down.
Aubameyang, 32, joined Barcelona on a free transfer in February after four years at Arsenal and the Gabon forward has been an impressive signing.
Xavi's side had dropped into the Europa League after finishing third during the group stage of the Champions League, behind Bayern Munich and Benfica.
Line-ups
Galatasaray
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 93Boey
- 25Nelsson
- 45do Nascimento TeixeiraBooked at 29mins
- 6van AanholtBooked at 72minsSubstituted forBayramat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 4Antalyali
- 22Kutlu
- 8BabelSubstituted forDervisogluat 74'minutes
- 33CicâldauSubstituted forMorutanat 74'minutes
- 7Aktürkoglu
- 18GomisSubstituted forAhmed Abdallahat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Muslera
- 5Öztürk
- 11Ahmed Abdallah
- 13Çipe
- 15Pulgar
- 19Bayram
- 21Morutan
- 24Arslan
- 53Yilmaz
- 54Kilinç
- 67Dervisoglu
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 2DestSubstituted forAraújoat 56'minutes
- 24GarcíaBooked at 41mins
- 3PiquéSubstituted forLengletat 81'minutes
- 18AlbaBooked at 87mins
- 21de JongSubstituted forPaez Gaviriaat 68'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 5BusquetsBooked at 27mins
- 16González López
- 11TraoréSubstituted forDembéléat 45'minutes
- 25AubameyangSubstituted forDepayat 82'minutes
- 19Torres
Substitutes
- 4Araújo
- 6Puig Martí
- 7Dembélé
- 9Depay
- 12Braithwaite
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 17de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 28González Iglesias
- 30Paez Gaviria
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Galatasaray 1, Barcelona 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a headed pass.
Post update
Hand ball by Olimpiu Morutan (Galatasaray).
Post update
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets tries a through ball, but Ferran Torres is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Omer Bayram (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Memphis Depay (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Omer Bayram (Galatasaray).
Booking
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Galatasaray. Omer Bayram replaces Patrick van Aanholt.
Post update
Memphis Depay (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray).
Post update
Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Marcão (Galatasaray).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Memphis Depay replaces Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Clément Lenglet replaces Gerard Piqué.
Booking
Gavi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).