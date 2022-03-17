Galatasaray v Barcelona

Eric García (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Galatasaray
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 93Boey
- 25Nelsson
- 45do Nascimento TeixeiraBooked at 29mins
- 6van Aanholt
- 4Antalyali
- 22Kutlu
- 8Babel
- 33Cicâldau
- 7Aktürkoglu
- 18Gomis
Substitutes
- 1Muslera
- 5Öztürk
- 11Ahmed Abdallah
- 13Çipe
- 15Pulgar
- 19Bayram
- 21Morutan
- 24Arslan
- 53Yilmaz
- 54Kilinç
- 67Dervisoglu
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Dest
- 24GarcíaBooked at 41mins
- 3Piqué
- 18Alba
- 21de Jong
- 5BusquetsBooked at 27mins
- 16González López
- 11Traoré
- 25Aubameyang
- 19Torres
Substitutes
- 4Araújo
- 6Puig Martí
- 7Dembélé
- 9Depay
- 12Braithwaite
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 17de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 28González Iglesias
- 30Paez Gaviria
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).
Post update
Marcão (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alexandru Cicâldau (Galatasaray) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Babel.
Post update
Foul by Sergiño Dest (Barcelona).
Post update
Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Galatasaray 1, Barcelona 1. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ferran Torres.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Booking
Marcão (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Galatasaray 1, Barcelona 0. Marcão (Galatasaray) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexandru Cicâldau with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
Booking
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Post update
Alexandru Cicâldau (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
Post update
Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).
Post update
Bafétimbi Gomis (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Galatasaray. Bafétimbi Gomis tries a through ball, but Ryan Babel is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.