Europa League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
GalatasarayGalatasaray1BarcelonaBarcelona1

Galatasaray v Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Line-ups

Galatasaray

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 93Boey
  • 25Nelsson
  • 45do Nascimento TeixeiraBooked at 29mins
  • 6van Aanholt
  • 4Antalyali
  • 22Kutlu
  • 8Babel
  • 33Cicâldau
  • 7Aktürkoglu
  • 18Gomis

Substitutes

  • 1Muslera
  • 5Öztürk
  • 11Ahmed Abdallah
  • 13Çipe
  • 15Pulgar
  • 19Bayram
  • 21Morutan
  • 24Arslan
  • 53Yilmaz
  • 54Kilinç
  • 67Dervisoglu

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Dest
  • 24GarcíaBooked at 41mins
  • 3Piqué
  • 18Alba
  • 21de Jong
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 27mins
  • 16González López
  • 11Traoré
  • 25Aubameyang
  • 19Torres

Substitutes

  • 4Araújo
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 7Dembélé
  • 9Depay
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 30Paez Gaviria
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamGalatasarayAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Eric García (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).

  3. Post update

    Marcão (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexandru Cicâldau (Galatasaray) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Babel.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sergiño Dest (Barcelona).

  6. Post update

    Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Galatasaray 1, Barcelona 1. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ferran Torres.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  9. Booking

    Marcão (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Galatasaray 1, Barcelona 0. Marcão (Galatasaray) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexandru Cicâldau with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Jordi Alba.

  12. Booking

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  14. Post update

    Alexandru Cicâldau (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adama Traoré.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).

  17. Post update

    Bafétimbi Gomis (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Galatasaray. Bafétimbi Gomis tries a through ball, but Ryan Babel is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong with a cross following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

