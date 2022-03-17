Last updated on .From the section England

Gareth Southgate on the latest England squad

Gareth Southgate plans to meet with Marcus Rashford after leaving the Manchester United striker out of his latest England squad.

Rashford, without a goal since 22 January, has been omitted for the friendlies with Switzerland and Ivory Coast at Wembley later this month.

"I think it is important, perhaps after this camp, for me to go and sit with him and find out a bit more about what is going on," said Southgate.

"We know he is desperate to do well."

Rashford, 24, has scored just five goals in 26 appearances in a struggling United side this season.

Earlier this week, a video on social media appeared to show the player responding angrily to fans following United's exit from the Champions League after a home defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Rashford denied making a rude gesture to fans with his hands.

"I think Marcus is very realistic," added Southgate.

"He knows he is in a situation where he has not been getting in the United team consistently and he will be searching as much as anybody to get that form back."

Southgate is convinced Rashford, who has scored 59 goals and provided 32 assists in 198 Premier League appearances, will return to the form that saw him make his England debut at the age of 18 in 2016.

"We all believe he can be an asset for his club and for his country," said Southgate.

"With one or two of our players in the past, who have had dips and come through them, you can say, 'look, they came through that, they responded well and became more strong and they showed the character needed'.

"That is what he is going to have to prove now in the coming weeks and months. Nobody's career goes smoothly from start to finish and of course his rise from when he first broke into the team at United was incredible, really."

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Southgate said the onus was on Rashford to "get back on track".

"I think lots of players have spells in their career where they are really flowing and things are going well," he added.

"Then you have other spells where that isn't the case. You have got to find a way back.

Marcus Rashford has scored 12 times in 46 appearances for England

"I think it's apparent that he is in a spell where he is not starting regularly for Manchester United and he has suffered a bit with his form.

"I think we can talk with him about that and will do - and Manchester United will do that.

"You know the season has been difficult for him. He had a broken pre-season in terms of preparation which isn't helpful for a player. Now he has a period where he can get back on the training pitch and get himself up to speed.

"I'm sure he certainly has the talent to get back on track."